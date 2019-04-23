Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie, Captain Marvel, Thor Could Be a Throuple

In the words of Mo'Nique, "I would like to see it."

We already knew bi actress and Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson shipped her badass character Valkyrie with fellow MCU queen Captain Marvel (played by the amazing Brie Larson), but did you also know she's totally down for their characters to be in a polyamorous relationship with Chris Hemsworth's Thor???

That's what she told Variety's Marc Malkin during a red carpet interview at the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame last night in Los Angeles!

"I hear on the Internet there’s been a lot of triangular conversations around Captain Marvel, Valkyrie, and Thor, and I think a communal spoon—just a spoon between friends that are hard-working—would be a nice thing," Tessa said.

She continued:

"It could be polyamorous, why not? A throuple. With Thor in the baby spoon. It’s like there’s Valkyrie, Captain Marvel, and then whoever’s sort of holding him, is what I’m thinking."

We haven't seen Endgame yet, so we're not sure what becomes of Val, Carol, and Thor, but if all of them make it through this final battle with Thanos (we sure hope they do!!), then a spin-off movie starring the three of them in a relationship NEEDS to happen A-S-A-P!!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters this Friday, April 26!