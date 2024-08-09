Scroll To Top
Entertainment

Hugh Jackman's veiny abs have the internet going FERAL

Hugh Jackman as "The Drover", shirtless and wet, in the 2008 Baz Luhrmann film "Australia"
Courtesy of 20th Century Fox/YouTube

We've all been lusting over that huge, jacked man for over 20 years, and I don't see that changing any time soon!

@politebotanist

I, for one, have always been on board the Hugh Jackman train, but it seems with the premiere of the latest Deadpool movie that a wide array of new fans are issuing in a Wolverine Renaissance, especially with the gays. As we should be! Hugh Jackman is a handsome, charming, multi-talented man! Today, however, the internet is honing in on one of Jackman's talents in particular: Being a huge tease.

A GIF posted to X (formerly Twitter) has gone viral, receiving 1.3 million views in 48 hours. The GIF is of Jackman as "The Drover" in the 2008 Baz Luhrmann film Australia. In it, Jackman is filmed straight on, sweaty, muscles glistening, with his thumb hooked into the waistband of both his pants and underwear. You can watch for yourself down below. You know what, watch it a couple of times just to be safe. It's a Baz Luhrmann film after all, you might miss something if you only watch it once.

Pop quiz: What color was the toothbrush he was holding? Is he even holding a toothbrush? Why not go watch it again just to double-check.

The GIF was posted with the caption, "what was the point of this shot..." I don't know, what's the point of a sunset? What's the point of a cup of hot chocolate after playing in the snow? Maybe the point is that we are human! We live and breathe, we yearn and lust. Some users in the replies had an appreciation for the finer things in life. Who am I kidding? Some couldn't give a damn about art or filmmaking and were just plain horny on main.

The wildest part about this isn't the animalistic response to Hugh Jackman's happy trail — that's honestly the correct and fully warranted reaction. No, it's that this shot isn't even the sluttiest one in the scene! This is directly after Jackman douses himself with a bucket of water: you see it from the back, you see it from the front, he does a little shimmy, and then we get the ab shot. For a simple homosexual with a lifelong Hugh Jackman fixation, the full GIF set is borderline maddening to view, which is why it's directly below for you to experience for yourself. Now everybody say, "Thank you, Baz Luhrmann."

64.media.tumblr.com

64.media.tumblr.com

64.media.tumblr.com

64.media.tumblr.com

64.media.tumblr.com

64.media.tumblr.com

64.media.tumblr.com

64.media.tumblr.com

From Your Site Articles
EntertainmentCelebrities
hugh jackmanaustraliabaz luhrmannhorny on mainthirst trapcelebrities
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

30 sex toys that every gay man should own
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

30 sex toys that every gay man should own

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Read Full Bio