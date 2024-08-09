Hugh Jackman's veiny abs have the internet going FERAL

I, for one, have always been on board the Hugh Jackman train, but it seems with the premiere of the latest Deadpool movie that a wide array of new fans are issuing in a Wolverine Renaissance, especially with the gays. As we should be! Hugh Jackman is a handsome, charming, multi-talented man! Today, however, the internet is honing in on one of Jackman's talents in particular: Being a huge tease.

A GIF posted to X (formerly Twitter) has gone viral, receiving 1.3 million views in 48 hours. The GIF is of Jackman as "The Drover" in the 2008 Baz Luhrmann film Australia. In it, Jackman is filmed straight on, sweaty, muscles glistening, with his thumb hooked into the waistband of both his pants and underwear. You can watch for yourself down below. You know what, watch it a couple of times just to be safe. It's a Baz Luhrmann film after all, you might miss something if you only watch it once.

Pop quiz: What color was the toothbrush he was holding? Is he even holding a toothbrush? Why not go watch it again just to double-check. The GIF was posted with the caption, "what was the point of this shot..." I don't know, what's the point of a sunset? What's the point of a cup of hot chocolate after playing in the snow? Maybe the point is that we are human! We live and breathe, we yearn and lust. Some users in the replies had an appreciation for the finer things in life. Who am I kidding? Some couldn't give a damn about art or filmmaking and were just plain horny on main.