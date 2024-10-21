Meet David Hernandez — the 'hung AF' singer who wants his fans to 'lust all they want'

It's getting spicy in here.

David Hernandez is the heartthrob singer who came in seventh place on season 12 of American Idol, but he's not just known for his impressive vibrato.

Hailing from Phoenix, Arizona, the star served as a Grand Marshal for this year's Phoenix Pride festival and shared just how grateful he is to give back to his hometown.

"It feels nice to be able to come back and perform where I started everything. I want other people around the world to feel [celebrated]. You can do anything you set your mind to if you believe in yourself," Hernandez tells PRIDE.

Hernandez's vocals have certainly given him an amazing career, but the hunk also isn't afraid to show plenty of skin online.

In fact, he even had an OnlyFans for a short amount of time to promote his run on Naked Boys Singing in Las Vegas and New York City.

"If you got the body, girl you better use it! I want to show that s**t off. The girlies are loving it! You can lust all you want. Slide into my DM's. Say hello!"

With plenty of experience on the stage, Hernandez is now honing in on his acting abilities and starring in a slew of projects. As his skills on-camera improve, he'd love to star in a Ryan Murphy production and show off all his goods in a full-frontal scene.

"I don't need a prosthetic! Let me tell you something. One thing I can thank my dad for... I don't need a prosthetic. If you want to make it bigger than it already is, we can talk about it, but it might be obscene at that point. [I'm] hung AF! Just ask my exes."

Fans can keep up with David Hernandez by following him on Instagram here. To see the full interview at Phoenix Pride, check out the video at the top of the page.