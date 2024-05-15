Scroll To Top
Interviews

Lisa Vanderpump claps back at homophobic trolls & we're CHEERING

Lisa Vanderpump claps back at homophobic trolls & we're CHEERING

Lisa Vanderpump Vanderpump Rules LGBTQ+ Rights
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive

The reality star and entrepreneur has no time for the haters.

rickycornish

Life isn't all diamonds and rosé, but it should be.

Restauranter, reality TV personality, LGBTQ+ ally... Lisa Vanderpump's résumé seems to just keep on growing.

The star has certainly been making the rounds lately as she's been promoting Vanderpump Rules, Vanderpump Villa, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, and her successful restaurants in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Speaking of Vegas, Vanderpump was one of the stars that attended the 27th annual Power of Love gala in Sin City and spilled the tea on her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights amidst her packed schedule.

"I literally just came back from filming Food Stars with Gordon Ramsay! Honestly, I am there to support and my restaurants will have rainbows coming out of every window. I'm always there to support LGBTQ+ rights," Vanderpump tells PRIDE.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are well aware of Vanderpump's passionate allyship for many years and she has no plans of slowing down.

"I've always been so vocal about my support over many years and sometimes that's not always popular. I've never understood how people came to the opinion that it was their business who people should sleep with. I was brought up very liberal in so many ways. Many of my friends are gay, so you know!"

Outside of her philanthropy, the star won't be leaving our TV screens... even with Vanderpump Rulestaking a hiatus.

To see the full interview with Lisa Vanderpump, check out the video below.

Lisa Vanderpump Dishes on 'Vanderpump Rules' & Advocates for LGBTQ+ Equalityyoutu.be

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsTVVideoViralEntertainmentCelebrities
bravocelebritiesentertainmentlas vegaslgbtq allypride monthreality tvred carpettelevisionvanderpump rulesvideointerviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio