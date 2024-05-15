Lisa Vanderpump claps back at homophobic trolls & we're CHEERING

Life isn't all diamonds and rosé, but it should be.

Restauranter, reality TV personality, LGBTQ+ ally... Lisa Vanderpump's résumé seems to just keep on growing.

The star has certainly been making the rounds lately as she's been promoting Vanderpump Rules, Vanderpump Villa, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, and her successful restaurants in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Speaking of Vegas, Vanderpump was one of the stars that attended the 27th annual Power of Love gala in Sin City and spilled the tea on her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights amidst her packed schedule.

"I literally just came back from filming Food Stars with Gordon Ramsay! Honestly, I am there to support and my restaurants will have rainbows coming out of every window. I'm always there to support LGBTQ+ rights," Vanderpump tells PRIDE.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are well aware of Vanderpump's passionate allyship for many years and she has no plans of slowing down.

"I've always been so vocal about my support over many years and sometimes that's not always popular. I've never understood how people came to the opinion that it was their business who people should sleep with. I was brought up very liberal in so many ways. Many of my friends are gay, so you know!"

Outside of her philanthropy, the star won't be leaving our TV screens... even with Vanderpump Rulestaking a hiatus.

To see the full interview with Lisa Vanderpump, check out the video below.