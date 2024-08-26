Adult star Papi Kocic teases his ultimate fantasy scene

Ay, papi!

Papi Kocic made his debut in adult entertainment just over two years ago and he's skyrocketed in popularity ever since.

With his naughty videos getting millions of views around the world, he's certainly crafted his own lane as one of the most recognizable daddies in porn today.

During the 2024 GayVN Awards back in January, Kocic exclusively opened up on his hot films and why all of his content feels like a fantasy come to life.

"I'm very sensual. It's about the touches, foreplay... it's about the kisses. A lot of my scenes have that. I was just in Australia and the scenes that came from that... I'm blown away. I'm excited to share it with the fans. It's going to be so much fun," Kocic tells PRIDE.

Kocic has recently filmed with quite a few of our other favorite entertainers including Malik Delgaty and Drake Von, so the star is making sure his fans are getting the hottest possible content.

"I've been focused so much on the content and the engagement from fans. I want to be better and better and better," Kocic says.

The sexy daddy sadly didn't walk away with any trophies at this year's GayVN Awards, but his star is only on the rise. Thankfully, plenty of other popular adult entertainers shared their secrets to making it big in the porn industry.

To see the full clip with Papi Kocic from the GayVN Awards, check out the video at the top of the page.