Scroll To Top
Interviews

Reza Farahan reveals his favorite kinks & what type of guys he's attracted to

Reza Farahan reveals his favorite kinks & what type of guys he's attracted to

Reza Farahan Shahs of Sunset The GOAT Bravo
John Tsiavis/Bravo / Instagram @rezafarahan

The Shahs of Sunset star ironically spilled the tea while shading Jill Zarin.

rickycornish

Is this a safe space?

Reza Farahan has had no problem waving his rainbow flag since his debut on Shahs of Sunset back in 2012.

Although Shahs was canceled in 2021, Farahan's phone is still ringing as he's made recent appearances on The Traitors and the brand new show The GOAT.

During a recent interview with PRIDE, the star threw plenty of shade at Jill Zarin and teased their on-screen feud that'll play out in The GOAT mansion.

"Here's what I have to say about Jill. If you saw Below Deck, that is exactly what was going on in the house. She's very lucky that they edited her in a way where you didn't see as much of that. She was complaining the whole time. It was a bit much for me," Farahan tells PRIDE.

In typical Reza style, Farahan also told a hilarious story that centered around previous drama that he and Zarin had long before competing against each other on The GOAT.

The best part? He ironically revealed his spicy kinks and ideal partner.

"My interactions with Jill have a funny story and it leads back to being gay. When she was fired from Bravo, Shahs of Sunset was on the second or third season. I had gone to a gay club and there was a cute twink I was dancing with. His hands went up in the air and maybe my face went close to the armpits."

Well, apparently Zarin caught wind of Farahan's wild night and took to Twitter (now X) to rant all about it.

"Miss Jill didn't even know me and she's tweeting about how Bravo has gone way down hill since she left it. She had to write an apology letter and give me some cookies to make up with me."

Naturally, Farahan also doubled down on his love for pits and a natural masculine smell.

"Male pheromones do excite me! I'm like a cat with catnip. It has been documented in the past. I'm just going to stick with it! [I like] man scents!"

The GOAT is premieres May 9 on Freevee. To see the full interview with Reza Farahan, check out the video below.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsTVVideoViralSexEntertainmentLove&SexCelebrities
bravocelebritiesentertainmentreal housewivesreality tvtelevisionthe real housewivesvideointerviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio