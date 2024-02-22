Embrace authenticity and beauty with Emir Kayikci’s jewelry on The Pride Store

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

In the heart of Los Angeles, there exists a jewelry brand that not only captures the essence of Turkish tradition but also celebrates the vibrant spectrum of queerness. Doruk Silver, founded and operated by Emir Kayikci, is more than just an assemblage of exquisite pieces; it's a testament to identity, pride, and the courage to be authentic.

Emir Kayikci's journey from Turkey to Los Angeles spans twelve years, yet his homeland remains the wellspring of inspiration for his stunning creations. Raised in a conservative household, Emir's passion for jewelry and art found nurturing in the encouragement of his uncle, a seasoned jewelry designer. However, Emir's path diverged as he sought to infuse his designs with a newfound authenticity, one that reflected his queerness and cultural heritage.

"Being raised in an environment still conservative about LGBTQ+ people, I felt I needed to hide that part of myself and not express it in my designs," Emir shares. "But over time I felt more empowered, and that has a lot to do with the strength and support that my community has shown."

This empowerment led Emir to establish Doruk Silver, where each piece resonates with the kaleidoscopic diversity of the LGBTQ+ community. From minimalist designs, like the Dainty Gemstone Hoop Earrings, to statement bracelets adorned with colorful gemstones, Doruk Silver encapsulates both modern trends and timeless elegance.

"When I think of how diverse and vibrant my community is, I represent it by including as many colors that look beautiful together," Emir explains. "Reimagining rainbow designs creates something to celebrate identity while at the same time being timeless and elegant."

The resonance of Doruk Silver within the LGBTQ+ community is palpable, with customers proudly adorning Emir's creations at weddings and celebrations. "Seeing a queer couple get married with my jewelry and see it as a symbol of their love and pride in themselves and one another shows me that I’m on the right track," Emir expresses.

Crafted with precision and care by skilled artisans in Turkey, Doruk Silver's commitment to quality is unwavering. "The tradition that was passed down and perfected over time informs the quality, because so much attention and reverence is paid," Emir shares. Partnering with The Pride Store, Doruk Silver extends its reach, sharing Emir's vision of inclusivity and authenticity with a broader audience.

"So much has changed since I started designing jewelry, but what’s changed the most is that I feel free now," Emir reflects. "This is the happiest I’ve ever been."

In a world where identity is often commodified, Emir Kayikci and Doruk Silver stand as beacons of sincerity and pride. Through his artistry, Emir not only celebrates his heritage but also empowers others to embrace their true selves, one elegant piece of jewelry at a time.