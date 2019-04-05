Kristen Stewart Is Starring in the Wild Story of J.T. LeRoy

Kristen Stewart (one of our fave actresses of all time!) is starring alongside Laura Dern, Diane Kruger, and Courtney Love in the wild, true story of Savannah Knoop, a woman who pretended to be a famous transgender author named J.T. LeRoy.
J.T. LeRoy has a rockin’ new look! Check out the brand new poster for #JTLeRoyFilm and don’t miss one of the greatest literary hoaxes of our time.Starring #KristenStewart, #LauraDern #DianeKruger #JimSturgess & #CourtneyLove. In Select Theaters, On Demand & Digital April 26. pic.twitter.com/Zh9qgKccqJ
— Love Indie Films (@LoveIndieFilms) March 29, 2019
After being enlisted by her sister-in-law and writer Laura Albert (played by Dern), Savannah spends six years of her life acting as J.T. LeRoy, Laura's transgender "avatar" and the pen name she used to writing a critically-acclaimed 2000 novel Sarah.
J.T. LeRoy already inspired a documentary back in 2016, and now we get to see the jaw-dropping, real-life story unravel in a feature film!
Watch the trailer for J.T. LEROY in the video below.
J.T. LEROY hits theaters and On Demand/Digital on April 26.
