Kristen Stewart Is Starring in the Wild Story of J.T. LeRoy

jt-leroy-trailer-kristen-stewart-laura-dern.jpg

K-Stew plays a real-life woman who pretended to be a transgender author.

Raffy Ermac
April 05 2019 5:42 PM EDT

Kristen Stewart (one of our fave actresses of all time!) is starring alongside Laura Dern, Diane Kruger, and Courtney Love in the wild, true story of Savannah Knoop, a woman who pretended to be a famous transgender author named J.T. LeRoy.

After being enlisted by her sister-in-law and writer Laura Albert (played by Dern), Savannah spends six years of her life acting as J.T. LeRoy, Laura's transgender "avatar" and the pen name she used to writing a critically-acclaimed 2000 novel Sarah.

J.T. LeRoy already inspired a documentary back in 2016, and now we get to see the jaw-dropping, real-life story unravel in a feature film! 

Watch the trailer for J.T. LEROY in the video below. 

J.T. LEROY hits theaters and On Demand/Digital on April 26.

