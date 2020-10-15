Fairy Gay Mothers Mentor Kat Dennings in Exclusive Friendsgiving Clip

Wanda Sykes, Margaret Cho, and Fortune Feimster are the lesbian mentors everyone baby gay should have.

The holidays are fast approaching and queer comedy Friendsgiving might be the cure for your holiday blues.

Kat Dennings stars as Abbey, a recently single lesbian struggling to find love ahead of a chaotic Thanksgiving dinner hosted by her best friend Molly (Malin Akerman).

In a PRIDE exclusive clip from the film, comedy titans Wanda Sykes, Margaret Cho and Fortune Feimster visit Abbey as her Fairy Gay Mothers and attempt to comfort her about her single status.

"So you're in your teenage lesbian years," says Cho. "We know how awkward that can be."

Sykes adds, "Especially in your 30s."

"Most people have houses by then," points out Feimster.

The Fairy Gay Mothers warn Abbey not to limit her options on love. Her partner could be anyone, even a stone top, a cold bottom, a deep-sea digger, rug doctor, or a p*ssy pioneer. The possibilities are endless, but they impart one last piece of wisdom before they go.

"That home you've been looking for? It was inside you all along."

Written and directed by Nicol Paone, Friendsgiving is gearing up to be a hilarious watch.

"The LGBTQ+ community is consistently over-sexualized in film, either by others or by ourselves," Paone tells PRIDE. "With Friendsgiving, I just wanted to write a movie about a lesbian woman grappling with a break-up and surviving the holiday thanks to copious amounts of pecan pie and friends who, in one way or another, become her family. There is no female on female sex scene and no lesbians were hurt in the making of this movie. It's okay to take the night off and laugh!"

Friendsgiving premieres October 23 digitally and on-demand and October 27 on DVD. Watch the trailer below: