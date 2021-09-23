Watch the Official Trailer for Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana Biopic

Kristen Stewart completely transforms into British royalty in the stunning first official trailer for the upcoming Princess Diana biopic, Spencer.

The official film description reads:

"The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. SPENCER is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days."

Stewart has completely transformed for the role, in moments almost unrecognizable as Diana and nailing the British accent. In the trailer, she turbulently juggles her internal feelings with the mounting responsibilities of being a public-facing figure.

As tensions rise over the two-minute trailer, she whips her around and asks "Will they kill me, do you think?" in a jaw-dropping moment towards the end of the trailer.

Spencer premieres November 5 in theaters. Watch the official trailer below: