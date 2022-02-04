Halsey to Star in First Movie Opposite Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney

Here's what we know about National Anthem.

Popstar Halsey will make her acting debut in a new movie opposite Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney!

The film is titled National Anthem and follows the hunt for a valuable Lokata Native American Ghost Shirt. "Some are hunting for fortune, others for personal freedom, while others simply want to return it properly to its home. No longer will the marginalized be ignored — all must learn to survive or else," Popsugar reports.

"So honored and excited," Halsey celebrated on Instagram, alongside calling Sweeney her bestie.

The film will also star Paul Walter Hauser, Simon Rex, Toby Huss, Gavin Maddox Bergman, Harriet Sansom Harris, and Derek Hinkey.

“I’m especially thrilled to be bringing to the screen a vision of modern rural America that pays tribute to the myths of the West while also radically reinventing them,” director Tony Tost said.

The film is in pre-production stages, and we can't wait to see how it turns out!