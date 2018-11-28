Betty Who Falls for Herself in Adorably Queer 'Between You & Me' Video

"I can’t believe how bad I wanted me to end up with myself," said Who.

Pop singer/songwriter Betty Who catches feelings for herself in the music video for her latest single, "Between You & Me."

The sensual acoustic bop shows Who meeting herself at a party. As the two Bettys spend time getting to know each other, a will-they-won't-they storyline unravels as she sings, "Can't help but feeling we're acting like lovers do/Why can't we just address it?/Why don't we start undressin'/'Til there's nothing between us?"

"The video was a trip to film because, while playing against myself, I basically have to film the video twice," said the 27-year-old. "I never know how it’s going to turn out because as we’re filming it seems so high-concept but when I saw the final product I was so shocked. I can’t believe how bad I wanted me to end up with myself!"

Just last month, Who opened up about her sexuality to a fan accusing her of pandering to queer audiences. “Not that I should have to justify myself to you or anyone, but I have been in relationships with both men and women," said Who. "I have been deeply, earth-shatteringly in love with both men and women. Just because I happen to be engaged to a man doesn’t mean that I haven’t found a home within the gay community."

