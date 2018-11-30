Noah Slee's New Queer Dance Film Is an Ode to the LGBT Community

Musician and visual artist Noah Slee offers a hypnotic new video entitled ...and so, we move to Otherlands, which features 10 tracks and was shot across four countries.

The film weaves together diverse music and dance vignettes to provide an experience unlike any other music video. The scenes range from meditative vocals alongside solo dance sequences to an R&B bop behind a seriously fierce rooftop party. We wish we had an invite!

One standout sequence offers an empowering collection of goddesses bringing life into an abandoned warehouse as his melodic voice echoes "My queen, my queen."

Slee, who is gay, uses the series of intoxicating vignettes to evoke themes of sexual, cultural, and political identity and question how we integrate them as we move through "Otherlands." Born in New Zealand but based in Berlin, the singer explores his queer Tagata Pasifika identity and undeniable sense of diaspora. Through personal explorations, he centers many female dancers to "give women a space at the forefront, not as victims but with power and glory." The work is an ode to the LGBT community and one that will be hard to forget.

The video concludes with text that further enhances the energy of the piece.

We move boldly We move with pride We move with dignity We move so someone can learn that they can move too.

Watch ...and so we move to Otherlands below and check out Noah Slee on Spotify!