The Stans Are Ready for a New Madonna Album!

The pop icon just announced her new project, Madame X.

Madonna, the Patron Saint of Pop, is making a comeback!

The music legend just announced that her forthcoming album is going to be titled Madame X, and fans are going into quite the frenzy since the four-year absence of the boundary-shattering pop queen is now officially over.

"Madame X is a secret agent travelling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places," Madonna said when teasing her new work. "She is a dancer, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, a prisoner, a student, a mother, a child, a teacher, a nun, a singer, a saint, a whore, and a spy."

While the exact release date of Madame X is still unknown, we won't have to wait too long before we hear new material from the Material Girl. She's releasing a new single with Colombian heartthrob Maluma tomorrow, April 17!

We cannot wait to hear the return of this artist's magic!!