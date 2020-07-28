Madonna & Missy Elliott Team Up With Dua Lipa For Gayest Remix Ever

As usual, Dua Lipa is giving the gays everything they could ever want.

British pop star Dua Lipa is once again giving the gays everything they want with the remix to her song "Levitating," which will feature DJ and producer The Blessed Madonna alongside pop music icons Madonna and Missy Elliott.

"Dream come true let's go!!!!" Lipa tweeted yesterday with the announcement.

Fans are already losing their minds, and the song hasn't even come out yet! "IT'S HAPPENING HOLY SHIT," said one. "Gay rights!" another meme reads.

Prepare yourselves, the sure-to-be bop drops August 14. In the meantime, listen to the original version of "Levitating" below!