Ashnikko Is Ready to Steal Your Girlfriend in the 'Slumber Party' Music Video

"I feel like it's so important for queer children to see representation," the pop singer tells PRIDE.

Ashnikko and Princess Nokia host a clothing-optional "Slumber Party" in their latest music video!

The release comes right as the sexy, sapphic song is gaining popularity on TikTok, the same platform that boosted her song "Daisy" into an international hit.

"I never ever expected my songs to pop off the way they have on TikTok," the 25-year-old, openly queer pop star tells PRIDE. "It’s a little overwhelming but I’m eternally grateful."

In a quick Q&A ahead of "Slumber Party's" release, Ashinkko spoke on the inspirations behind the music video, working with Princess Nokia, and this current, ongoing movement of horny queer music.

PRIDE: What inspired your track "Slumber Party?"

Ashnikko: .......I think you know what inspired slumber party.........[devil emoji]

Tell me about the "Slumber Party" music video and inspirations. Favorite moments?

The energy on set was unbelievable. So many beautiful women and femmes just being ourselves, basking in each other's power and radiance. I'm so happy to have met Princess Nokia. She's such an inspiration on how to unapologetically be yourself and protect your energy in the music industry and it so refreshing to have a friend like that.

How did Princess Nokia get involved?

We connected on Instagram! I've followed her for years and I knew I needed to collaborate with her.

In a world where homophobia very much still exists, why is it important to you to be open about your queerness?

I am in a very privileged position to able to speak openly about my queerness to the public and to my family. I feel like it's so important for queer children to see representation. It was very important for me growing up and I would like to be able to do the same for the younger generation.

Lil Nas X's horny song about gay sex hit #1 and it seems like unabashedly queer, sexy songs are having a moment. Do you feel like a movement is happening?

YES. There is no right or wrong way to make a pop song nowadays. "Pop" just means popular!!!!

I first heard of you from TikTok with "Daisy." Did you expect the song to take off on that platform?

Watch Ashnikko and Princess Nokia's "Slumber Party" music video below!