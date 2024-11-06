Copy of PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 11/05/24

Hi Fam 🌈

With polls closing across the country, chances are your anxiety is at an all-time high. Listen, I get it, my skeleton wants to dance right out of my skin. This is why we here at PRIDE wanted to give you (and us) a few pre-election-results distractions and reasons for hope.

Maybe you need a giggle, a little commiseration, or just a steamy distraction. Well, we've got you covered.

Is today scary? You bet. But one thing we have is one another, no matter what happens tonight and in the weeks to come, they can't take our solidarity or our pride.

With love, laughter, and hope!

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

