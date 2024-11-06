Scroll To Top
Copy of PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 11/05/24

rachiepants

Hi Fam 🌈

With polls closing across the country, chances are your anxiety is at an all-time high. Listen, I get it, my skeleton wants to dance right out of my skin. This is why we here at PRIDE wanted to give you (and us) a few pre-election-results distractions and reasons for hope.

Maybe you need a giggle, a little commiseration, or just a steamy distraction. Well, we've got you covered.

Is today scary? You bet. But one thing we have is one another, no matter what happens tonight and in the weeks to come, they can't take our solidarity or our pride.

With love, laughter, and hope!

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme promise to bring holiday cheer — no matter who wins the election

Ricky Martin brought his twins to meet Kamala Harris & it’s so WHOLESOME

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images); Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+

These 30 HILARIOUS election anxiety memes are so relatable & have us cry laughing

Courtesy of Anadolu/GettyImages and Delmaine Donson/GettyImages.

24 pics of HUNKS voting for Kamala Harris to scroll through instead of doomscrolling

Courtesy of @theJacko; @bradbraddbraddd; @ByronBradshaw via X

50 queer women to distract from election stress

TheStewartofNY/WireImage; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Lady Gaga stuns with patriotic rendition of 'God Bless America' and encourages people to vote for Kamala

@KamalaHQ/X

​Gay adult film star outs himself as a Trump supporter​ & the comments are RUTHLESS

footage stills via x.com @devinfrancoxxx; lev radin/Shutterstock

Jonathan Bailey's short shorts have the gays SWEATING

Courtesy of Don Arnold/GettyImages.

The Agatha & Rio Sapphic backstory we ALMOST got

Courtesy of Disney

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

gay couple get engaged

AnaSofiaGM

Would you like to be featured in the PRIDE newsletter? Smash that reply button and send us a photo of your queer joy, along with your name and city for a chance to be featured right here! Thank you for being a part of our rainbow family!

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

