PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 8/30/24

At last, the long holiday weekend is upon us! But before you settle into some relaxation, fire up the grill, or pack up that Subaru and head for the hills, let's take a look back at what a wild week it has been.

As you’ve probably noticed, we here at PRIDE are pretty obsessed with our future (fingers crossed, wood knocked on) vice president, Tim Walz — and with good reason! Coach Walz has been an ally for decades and that's not just a cool talking point, it's true. We caught up with some of the students who were involved in the Gay Straight Alliance he advised in the ‘90s and heard their stories about how his influence and support literally changed their lives.

On a less serious, though more glam note, we also chatted with the newly crowned Queen of the Mother Pucking world, Lemon , about her big win and all the drama that preceded — and followed — it. We also got personal with our new Miss Congeniality, Eureka, who opened up about why her sobriety and personal growth were better than any crown.

And that's not all; we SWOONED over Ilona Maher 's new cover shoot, giggled over Stormy Daniels ’ expert troll-hunting skills, and offered up some (genius in our opinion) pitches to the Chick-Fil-A streaming network (no really, that's a thing now), imagined a government staffed with nothing but lesbians , and learned more about how to take control of our booty health !

What a week! Whew, talk about perfect timing for a three-day weekend. No matter how you plan to celebrate this weekend, we hope you are surrounded by family, chosen or otherwise!

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

For Eureka, finding herself, her trans identity, and sobriety was better than winning any crown Courtesy of World of Wonder

Olympic Rugby medalist Ilona Maher's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover has Sapphics going FERAL Courtesy of YouTube (@ilona_maher)

Chick-Fil-A is getting into the streaming biz, so have 10 shows we’d like to pitch them on Aaron of L.A. Photography via Shutterstock; Lev Radin/Shutterstock; Shutterstock Creative; Willrow Hood/Shutterstock

Horny and human, adult content is as American as apple pie Courtesy AJ Sloan

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish and his boyfriend had a mini staycation at the first LGBTQ+ hotel in Sin City — Bent Inn Las Vegas. As summer comes to a close, the two had a blast staying at this inclusive and exciting new property.

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀 Courtesy of Neflix; Zolita/Youtube Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend! 🎥 Film: The Deliverance Lee Daniels delves into the horror genre with this chilling outing staring Andra Day, Monique, Glenn Close, and Miss Lawrence. The film follows a young mother who's fresh start in a new home takes a haunting and horrifying turn. Now streaming on Netflix. 📺 Stream & Chill: Kaos As we all know, ancient Greece was gay, gay, gay, so naturally this modern telling of gay myths is bringing the queer representation top to bottom (pun intended). An amazing cast featuring Jeff Goldblum, Janet McTeer, Eddie Izzard, Misia Butler, Aurora Perrineau, and so many more, create this highly entertaining and cheeky new series. Streaming now on Netflix. 🎧 In our ears: 'Hypocrite' by Zolita The summer is not over yet! Need more proof? Well, a new lesbian pop rock jam just dropped from Zolita and we're obsessed!