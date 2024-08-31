Scroll To Top
PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 8/30/24

rachiepants

Hi Fam 🌈

At last, the long holiday weekend is upon us! But before you settle into some relaxation, fire up the grill, or pack up that Subaru and head for the hills, let's take a look back at what a wild week it has been.

As you’ve probably noticed, we here at PRIDE are pretty obsessed with our future (fingers crossed, wood knocked on) vice president, Tim Walz — and with good reason! Coach Walz has been an ally for decades and that's not just a cool talking point, it's true. We caught up with some of the students who were involved in the Gay Straight Alliance he advised in the ‘90s and heard their stories about how his influence and support literally changed their lives.

On a less serious, though more glam note, we also chatted with the newly crowned Queen of the Mother Pucking world, Lemon, about her big win and all the drama that preceded — and followed — it. We also got personal with our new Miss Congeniality, Eureka, who opened up about why her sobriety and personal growth were better than any crown.

And that's not all; we SWOONED over Ilona Maher's new cover shoot, giggled over Stormy Daniels’ expert troll-hunting skills, and offered up some (genius in our opinion) pitches to the Chick-Fil-A streaming network (no really, that's a thing now), imagined a government staffed with nothing but lesbians, and learned more about how to take control of our booty health!

What a week! Whew, talk about perfect timing for a three-day weekend. No matter how you plan to celebrate this weekend, we hope you are surrounded by family, chosen or otherwise!

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

Former students share how Tim Walz's allyship to LGBTQ+ teens in the '90s changed the course of their lives

lev radon/Shutterstock

Lemon spills on fandom delusion, beating the best & why she didn’t need a single alliance to do so

content.jwplatform.com

For Eureka, finding herself, her trans identity, and sobriety was better than winning any crown

Courtesy of World of Wonder

Olympic Rugby medalist Ilona Maher's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover has Sapphics going FERAL

Courtesy of YouTube (@ilona_maher)

10 perfect celeb twink examples for those who don't know what a twink is

15 times Stormy Daniels read internet trolls for FILTH while we CACKLED

s_bukley/Shutterstock

Chick-Fil-A is getting into the streaming biz, so have 10 shows we’d like to pitch them on

Aaron of L.A. Photography via Shutterstock; Lev Radin/Shutterstock; Shutterstock Creative; Willrow Hood/Shutterstock

Horny and human, adult content is as American as apple pie

Courtesy AJ Sloan

What does 'Sapphic' mean and how is it any different than being a lesbian?

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A/Shutterstock

From Hey Mamas to high femmes, this TikToker is staffing the government with LESBIANS

TikTok @hina

'Love is Blind' contestant Stacy Snyder comes out as queer & hard launches her girlfriend

Stacy Snyder/Instagram

Adult star Trevor Brooks spills on when he plans to retire from the industry

What are anal fistulas and how do you take care of them?

Poomipat/Shutterstock

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈

Ricky and partner at a pool party

PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish and his boyfriend had a mini staycation at the first LGBTQ+ hotel in Sin City — Bent Inn Las Vegas. As summer comes to a close, the two had a blast staying at this inclusive and exciting new property.

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀

The Deliverane; Kaos; Zolita

Courtesy of Neflix; Zolita/Youtube

Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!

🎥 Film: The Deliverance

Lee Daniels delves into the horror genre with this chilling outing staring Andra Day, Monique, Glenn Close, and Miss Lawrence. The film follows a young mother who's fresh start in a new home takes a haunting and horrifying turn. Now streaming on Netflix.

📺 Stream & Chill: Kaos

As we all know, ancient Greece was gay, gay, gay, so naturally this modern telling of gay myths is bringing the queer representation top to bottom (pun intended). An amazing cast featuring Jeff Goldblum, Janet McTeer, Eddie Izzard, Misia Butler, Aurora Perrineau, and so many more, create this highly entertaining and cheeky new series. Streaming now on Netflix.

🎧 In our ears: 'Hypocrite' by Zolita

The summer is not over yet! Need more proof? Well, a new lesbian pop rock jam just dropped from Zolita and we're obsessed!

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

gay men at a pool party

Juananbarrio/Shutterstock

Would you like to be featured in the PRIDE newsletter? Smash that reply button and send us a photo of your queer joy, along with your name and city for a chance to be featured right here! Thank you for being a part of our rainbow family!

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

