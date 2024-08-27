Adult star Trevor Brooks spills on when he plans to retire from the industry

Start the cameras!

In just over two years, Trevor Brooks has earned himself a top spot in adult entertainment, which is no easy feat.

The model has amassed millions of views on plenty of adult sites and social media platforms, so Brooks has built himself quite a strong fanbase in the world of gay porn.

"It's been really amazing! I've been having a really good time. [The past two years] have been super busy... a lot of traveling [and] getting to know new people," Brooks tells PRIDE.

While celebrating his multiple nominations earlier this year at the GayVN Awards, Brooks wanted to let his fans know that he has no plans of slowing down in adult film in the near future.

"[I'll be doing this] as long as they'll let me! We'll see. We can stretch it out a while. I'll make my transition into daddy [or] bear sometime soon."

A daddy era for Trevor Brooks? Sign us up!

Until then, he's certainly filmed tons of hot content the past couple of years, including steamy collaborations with many men who've won big at the GayVN Awards the past few years.

Although Brooks didn't walk away with any trophies at this year's GayVN Awards, his star is only on the rise. Thankfully, plenty of other popular adult entertainers shared their secrets to making it big in the porn industry.

To see the full clip with Trevor Brooks from the GayVN Awards, check out the video at the top of the page.