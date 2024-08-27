Scroll To Top
Interviews

Adult star Trevor Brooks spills on when he plans to retire from the industry

Adult star Trevor Brooks spills on when he plans to retire from the industry

Adult star Trevor Brooks spills on when he plans to retire from the industry

The popular entertainer's answer will please many of his fans.

rickycornish

Start the cameras!

In just over two years, Trevor Brooks has earned himself a top spot in adult entertainment, which is no easy feat.

The model has amassed millions of views on plenty of adult sites and social media platforms, so Brooks has built himself quite a strong fanbase in the world of gay porn.

"It's been really amazing! I've been having a really good time. [The past two years] have been super busy... a lot of traveling [and] getting to know new people," Brooks tells PRIDE.

While celebrating his multiple nominations earlier this year at the GayVN Awards, Brooks wanted to let his fans know that he has no plans of slowing down in adult film in the near future.

"[I'll be doing this] as long as they'll let me! We'll see. We can stretch it out a while. I'll make my transition into daddy [or] bear sometime soon."

A daddy era for Trevor Brooks? Sign us up!

Until then, he's certainly filmed tons of hot content the past couple of years, including steamy collaborations with many men who've won big at the GayVN Awards the past few years.

Although Brooks didn't walk away with any trophies at this year's GayVN Awards, his star is only on the rise. Thankfully, plenty of other popular adult entertainers shared their secrets to making it big in the porn industry.

To see the full clip with Trevor Brooks from the GayVN Awards, check out the video at the top of the page.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsVideoViralSexEntertainmentLGBTQ+Love&SexCelebrities
celebritiesentertainmentpornsexgay sexgay porngay kissadult entertainmentadult contentadult filmvideogayvn awardsinterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio