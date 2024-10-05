Scroll To Top
PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 10/04/24

rachiepants

Hi Fam 🌈

Be still our hearts, Heartstopper is back!

PRIDE sat down with starsJoe Locke and Kit Connor to talk about how the new seasons' mature themes reflect how much they have grown (and grown up) since the show first premiered. It's an incredibly sweet conversation with two of Hollywood’s brightest and hottest up-and-coming stars, and you can watch the full interview on the site now!

But that’s not all, not even close! PRIDE also chatted with American Horror Story starTaissa Farmiga about her favorite season of the hit show, what queer role she’d most want to play, and got the tea on her new film She Taught Love which stars alongside queer starArsema Thomas.

It's not just Hearstopper week, it's also the beginning of the spooky season, as well as LGBTQ+ History Month. It's a great time to cozy up with someone and watch a queer (horny AF) scary movie, and remember that what we have now includes representation in horror, and the ability to proudly enjoy it, and that wouldn't exist if it weren't for the sacrifices and the history makers that have come before us. Honestly, there's so much to celebrate now including, well Jocktober to all those who observe (or OBSERVE 👀) and our ability to assemble and let our freak flags fly proudly, or just chill poolside without favorite Sapphics.

That’s right, this week was a good one to be gay, gay, gay!

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

Kit Connor & Joe Locke reveal how their getting older and wiser has changed Nick & Charlie

content.jwplatform.com

MAGA Republicans wear gender-affirming care hypocrisy all over their snatched faces — literally

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Taissa Farmiga reveals her all-time favorite season of 'American Horror Story'

'Queen Charlotte' star Arsema Thomas is ready to tackle a major queer role

9 'Drag Race' queens you never knew had famous family members

Courtesy of Paramount+; Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock; Courtesy of World of Wonder; Andrew Cline/Shutterstock

43 LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming in October 2024 & where to watch them

Courtesy of Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Warner Bros.

15 must-watch LGBTQ+ horror movies that are horny AF & where to watch them

Courtesy of Neon, Momentum Pictures, Hulu

36 Sapphic pics that prove The Dinah 2024 was the ultimate music festival & party for queer women

RADskillZ; ILDK Media

20 spicy pics from Folsom Street Fair 2024 that will have you tied up in knots

Garaje Gooch

Husbands Kyle Dean Massey & Taylor Frey just dropped a 'spicy' gay movie for the holidays

If your partner gives you 'the ick' here's what you can do about it, according to experts

VladOrlov/Shutterstock

Who is Rodney Wilson and why is he important to LGBTQ+ History Month?

Rodney Wilson via Equality Forum; Here Now via Shutterstock

9 out of 10 trans kids have supportive parents but half face bullying at school: report

Shutterstock Creative

10 of our favorite on-screen boyfriend duos in honor of National Boyfriend Day

Courtesy of Pop TV; Showtime; Netflix

40 hunky guys celebrating Jocktober that are the reason for the season

Courtesy of Christopher Babka @christophilanthropy; courtesy of @the_theo_ford via Instagram courtesy of @musclegymbunny4life via Instagram

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈

Ricky Cornish at Heals and with elephants in Thailand

PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish went on the trip of a lifetime by visiting all of the breathtaking sights in Thailand. Not only did he get to interact with elephants in Chiang Mai and enjoy the gorgeous beaches of Krabi, but he also hit up Pangina Heals’ famous drag bar House of Heals in Bangkok. It was truly a trip to remember!

 🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈

I had the absolute pleasure of hosting a Q&A at the ILM Theater in SF for Will & Harper, which by the way is INCREDIBLE and if you haven't watched it yet, what are you waiting for? After the screening, I got to sit down with the director Josh Greenbaum, and its stars, Harper Steele and Will Ferrell, to talk about the film and they were all delightful!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀

Hold Your Breath, Heartstopper, Willow

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures; Netflix;

Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!

🎥 Film: Hold Your Breath 

Anytime Sarah Paulson does horror we are SEATED. This period piece horror film is set in the 1930s during the intense dust storms in Oklahoma. Margaret Bellum (Paulson) becomes increasingly convinced that there is something dangerous and evil lucking in the dust threatening her family. Streaming now on Hulu

📺 Stream & Chill: Heartstopper

Your favorite boyfriends are back! In season three Charlie and Nick are getting closer in every since of the word, but the are also facing their biggest challenge yet. In fact, the whole gang are dealing with thier own struggles with love, life, and identity.Now streaming on Netflix.

🎧 In our ears:Willow feat. Kamasi Washington, “Wanted”

Willow is one of the most unique and exciting artists out there and you only need to listen to "Wanted" to know why. Urgent, strange, and catchy we just can't stop listening.

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

gay couple get engaged

AnaSofiaGM

Would you like to be featured in the PRIDE newsletter? Smash that reply button and send us a photo of your queer joy, along with your name and city for a chance to be featured right here! Thank you for being a part of our rainbow family!

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

