PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 10/04/24

Hi Fam 🌈

Be still our hearts, Heartstopper is back!

PRIDE sat down with stars Joe Locke and Kit Connor to talk about how the new seasons' mature themes reflect how much they have grown (and grown up) since the show first premiered. It's an incredibly sweet conversation with two of Hollywood’s brightest and hottest up-and-coming stars, and you can watch the full interview on the site now!

But that’s not all, not even close! PRIDE also chatted with American Horror Story star Taissa Farmiga about her favorite season of the hit show, what queer role she’d most want to play, and got the tea on her new film She Taught Love which stars alongside queer star Arsema Thomas .

It's not just Hearstopper week, it's also the beginning of the spooky season, as well as LGBTQ+ History Month. It's a great time to cozy up with someone and watch a queer (horny AF) scary movie , and remember that what we have now includes representation in horror, and the ability to proudly enjoy it, and that wouldn't exist if it weren't for the sacrifices and the history makers that have come before us. Honestly, there's so much to celebrate now including, well Jocktober to all those who observe (or OBSERVE 👀) and our ability to assemble and let our freak flags fly proudly, or just chill poolside without favorite Sapphics.

That’s right, this week was a good one to be gay, gay, gay!

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!



Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish went on the trip of a lifetime by visiting all of the breathtaking sights in Thailand. Not only did he get to interact with elephants in Chiang Mai and enjoy the gorgeous beaches of Krabi, but he also hit up Pangina Heals’ famous drag bar House of Heals in Bangkok. It was truly a trip to remember!

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈 I had the absolute pleasure of hosting a Q&A at the ILM Theater in SF for Will & Harper, which by the way is INCREDIBLE and if you haven't watched it yet, what are you waiting for? After the screening, I got to sit down with the director Josh Greenbaum, and its stars, Harper Steele and Will Ferrell, to talk about the film and they were all delightful!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀 Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures; Netflix; Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend! 🎥 Film: Hold Your Breath Anytime Sarah Paulson does horror we are SEATED. This period piece horror film is set in the 1930s during the intense dust storms in Oklahoma. Margaret Bellum (Paulson) becomes increasingly convinced that there is something dangerous and evil lucking in the dust threatening her family. Streaming now on Hulu 📺 Stream & Chill: Heartstopper Your favorite boyfriends are back! In season three Charlie and Nick are getting closer in every since of the word, but the are also facing their biggest challenge yet. In fact, the whole gang are dealing with thier own struggles with love, life, and identity.Now streaming on Netflix. 🎧 In our ears:Willow feat. Kamasi Washington, “Wanted” Willow is one of the most unique and exciting artists out there and you only need to listen to "Wanted" to know why. Urgent, strange, and catchy we just can't stop listening.