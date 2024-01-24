Ron DeSantis finally attacks Trump but in the most cowardly possible way and we are CACKLING

On Sunday, Ron DeSantis ended his presidential run and endorsed Donald Trump, but apparently, he wasn't too happy about kissing the ring because he's now done the most petty thing possible, and we're LIVING for it!

In response to some Florida Republicans pushing to use taxpayer money to pay Trump's mounting legal fees, DeSantis has threatened to veto the legislation allowing them to offer the embattled Republican frontrunner a handout.

Looks like DeSantis is entering his bitter Betty era!

Florida State Sen. Ileana Garcia, who endorsed Trump's reelection, filed a bill for this year's legislative session that would create a "Freedom Fighters Fund" that could allow the state to give Trump up to $5 million to put toward his legal woes, Politico reports.

Of course, the "billionaire" who sits on gold toilets needs to use taxpayer dollars to pay the legal fees he's accrued because he's seemingly incapable of not "allegedly" committing crimes.

Jimmy Patronis, the state's Republican chief financial officer, backed the new legislation after spending months publicly calling for taxpayers to pay for Trump's defense against the myriad criminal charges he's facing.

But DeSantis wasn't going to let this go forward. On Monday, January 22, the head of the Sunshine State took to X to repost a Politico article with the headline, "Some Florida Republicans want taxpayers to pay Trump's legal bills," and captioned the post, "But not the Florida Republican who wields the veto pen…"

But not the Florida Republican who wields the veto pen… https://t.co/kkc2yyqVK0 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 23, 2024 Now, that's the kind of pettiness we can get behind! Wait, do we agree with DeSantis about something? This just feels... wrong. By Monday night, less than two hours after DeSantis' post, Garcia announced she was withdrawing the bill. "This bill was filed on January 5 amidst a crowded primary, including two Florida residents," Garcia wrote on X in response to DeSantis' post. "My concern was the political weaponization against conservative candidates, and while @JimmyPatronis brought me this bill at a time when all candidates were committing to campaign through the primary, one frontrunner now remains, and he can handle himself. I will be withdrawing the bill."