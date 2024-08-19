Scroll To Top
Swifties are ripping Trump a new one after AI images falsely suggesting Taylor Swift endorsement

Donald Trump; Taylor Swift
lev radin/Shutterstock; Brian Friedman/Shutterstock

This is one childless cat lady you do not want to mess with.

rachelkiley

Donald Trump has now turned his attention towards courting Swifties — or their wrath, anyway.

The former president-turned-convicted felon posted a series of images to his Truth Social account over the weekend that suggested he's got the backing of both Taylor Swift herself and a number of her followers.

The images included a screenshot of a headline marked "Satire" that claims "Swifties Turning to Trump After ISIS Foiled Taylor Swift Concert," young women in "Swifties for Trump" t-shirts," and Taylor Swift dressed as Uncle Sam with the caption "Taylor Wants You To Vote For Donald Trump."

Several of the pictures are suspected to be A.I., and it's clear that the one of Swift herself is. At least one of the images is a screenshot from @akafacehots, a self-identified MAGA account on X (fka Twitter) that frequently posts unmarked manipulated photos to stir up division.

The real kicker here is that when Trump reposted the images, he added his own caption: "I accept!" insinuating that Swift and her fans had genuinely endorsed him.

Swift hasn't officially endorsed a presidential candidate for the 2024 election. However, she previously endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020, and has openly condemned Trump in the past.

This has made Trump a cranky little boy before, as he suggested it would be "disloyal" of her to vote against him because he "made her so much money" (referencing legislation that passed in Congress during his presidency regarding streaming royalties) and likes her boyfriend.

Still, consider Swift has only ever endorsed Democrats and is a well-known childless cat lady, the odds of her coming out in support of Trump are about as good as Rihanna coming out with a new album this year. And fans have wasted no time both pointing out how utterly ridiculous the former president looks pretending otherwise, and how ill-advised it is to poke one of the most popular and litigious entertainers in the world.

Neither Swift nor her representatives have publicly commented on Trump's post as of yet, but we're all here waiting with baited breath all the same.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

