Rihanna is FINALLY releasing new music... but with a twist

New music from Rihanna? It feels like a dream!

The Navy has suffered an immense drought from their mother for many, many, many years.

Rihanna's last albumAnti came out in 2016, so that literally means it's been eight years since Rih Rih has given her fans a full body of work.

To be fair, she did give fans a cute taste of new music when she dropped her single "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever back in 2022, but that's been about it from the billionaire.

Thankfully, Rihanna is FINALLY heading back to the studio to record new music! However, it's not for her own album.

The star will be voicing Smurfette for the Smurfs moving coming out in February 2025 and she's recording original songs for the film! Also, starring alongside her in the upcoming family film are queer faves including Dan Levy, Sandra Oh, Billie Lourd, Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, and Hannah Waddingham.

So, yes, this could be technically considered another Black Panther moment as she's only recording new music for another movie... but we'll take ANYTHING at this point.