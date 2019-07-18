The Sims 4 Cover Features A Lesbian Couple & We're Already Obsessed

For the first time in the computer game's history, The Sims 4 will feature a lesbian couple of the cover!

Originally released in 2014, the updated game will have new features, additions, and design changes. EA Games released the cover last week and our eyes went straight to the two women at the bottom left, holding each other.

According to LGBTQ Nation, their names are Dela Ostrow and Mia Hayes. Dela is a fashion designer and "as a kid, Dela lived all over the world, shadowing her mum—a globally sought-after fashion photographer," reads her description. "That experience gave Dela an inherent sense of optimism and a deep entrepreneurial spirit. She recently launched her first fashion line, and her unique pieces and global style is starting to get press.

Her girlfriend Mia, on the other hand, is "a designer in her own right" who helps keep Dela "informed of trends outside the fashion industry."

"With a head for numbers, and a creative eye, Mia splits her time between freelance programmer and artist gigs. Being both a bit of an introvert, and a bit of a rebel, this independence suited her outlook in life. Mia has a unique way of attracting creative, high-energy friends like Noah, and her girlfriend Dela. They love her genuine, almost kid-like enthusiasm. She is the glue that bonds her social circles together."

Mia and Dela's update for PC is out now.

GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis applauded the move. “The Sims franchise has been an industry leader on LGBTQ representation and this week it crossed another milestone,” she said. “LGBTQ players have been a major part of The Sims community from the beginning, and this recognition and visibility is important and well deserved.”