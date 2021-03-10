We're Getting a Lot More of Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy on TV Soon

A little bit Alexis? More like a WHOLE LOTTA Alexis, because Emmy-winning Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy is about to be blessing our TV screens with a bunch of cool projects in the very near future!

According to a report from Deadline, the comedic mastermind who brought spoiled-socialite-turned-hardworking-independent-publicist Alexis Rose to life over the course of six seasons on critically-acclaimed, queer-inclusive comedy Schitt's Creek was just cast in the second season of Natasha Lyonne's time loop Netflix series Russian Doll!

Not much is known about who Annie's character is or when the second season of the comedy-drama is set to drop (the first season was released pre-pandemic back in 2019), but since production just started on the second round of episodes, we hopefully won't have to wait too long!

But if you need you're a big Annie stan likes us and need your fix sooner rather than later, you're in luck! She's also set to star as the lead in AMC’s Kevin Can F*ck Himself, which is already being planned for a summer 2021 release! And from the looks of the trailer, we're going to be seeing a whole new side to Annie we haven't seen just yet! (Her range!!!)

The more we get to see from our Schitt's Creek faves, the better!