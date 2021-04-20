Élite Season 4 Teases Its First Sapphic Romance

Netflix's murderously sexy teen drama Élite returns for a fourth season this summer, and it's safe to say that we are not prepared for what's in store for us!

A few of our favorite characters exited the show at the end of the last season but Omar, Guzmán, Samuel, Ander, Rebeca, Cayetana are returning.

Last summer, the series announced the addition of four new characters to the cast. From the teaser trailers, it looks like at least two of them will be queer. Manu Rios' character is in some kind of entanglement with Ander and Omar, and from a brand new teaser, we've just learned that Carla Díaz's character will be romantically involved with our favorite Narco Barbie, Rebeca.

"Screw fear," Netflix tweeted with the teaser.

There's no denying the chemistry between the two and it's nice to see Rebeca move on from Samuel. Is it too soon to make Rebeca a bisexual icon? And what secrets is this new love interest hiding?

We'll just have to see how the season plays out!

Élite season 4 premieres June 18 on Netflix. Watch the official announcement below!