Angelina Jolie Admits She Had a 'Teen Crush' on Michelle Pfeiffer

"You were very hot," Jolie told Pfeiffer.

In a new interview with Access, the stars of Maleficent 2 sat down for a chat about the movie and revealed their celeb teen crushes.

It starts out innocently enough. Angelina Jolie originally says "Brando in Street Car," but after Michelle answers Bobby Sherman and Elle Fanning says Danny Zuko in Grease, Jolie changes her answer.

"I loved you in Grease," she says to Pfeiffer.

"Was I your teen crush?" smiles back Pfeiffer.

"Actually..." Jolie says as Pfeiffer blushes. "I definitely digged you when you sang "Cool Rider" on that ladder. You were very hot."

The bisexual jumped out! Fanning laughs as the tension rises in the room.

Another beat passes then Jolie adds, "Scarface also. I had a crush on you then."

Oh, we are now a Michelle and Angelina stan page and we will ship them until the end of time. What a power couple the two would make! #Michellina! Or maybe #Angelle?

Twitter quickly dove into the meme pool...

Watch the moment in the video below!