Gal Pals Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels Kiss, Get Matching Tattoos

Just super normal friendship things.

Rachel Kiley
By Rachel Kiley
November 13 2019 11:29 AM EST

Selena Gomez and BFF Julia Michaels shared a series of super cute photos on Insta the other day that show off just how close these gal pals are.

The two gave a surprise performance of their collab “Anxiety” at Michaels’ concert on Monday night, and afterwards, they got matching tattoos of little arrows.

“It’s tatted… my arrow points to you forever,” Selena captioned a photo of the two holding hands so that their new tats presumably matched up.

Julia shared the photo to her own story, adding: “Always to you baby. Love you.”

Oh right, we should probably add that they also locked lips at the concert, as seen it that last photo there. A photo that both Selena and Julia shared on their Insta stories, captioned with a black heart.

JUST SUPER CHILL GALS BEING SUPER CHILL PALS AND ALL. DEFINITELY NOTHING QUEER GOING ON HERE.

Look. If this friendship was made up of a guy and a girl, the internet would currently be filled with headlines of dating rumors. But since it’s two ladies, we’re getting so many cutesy stories about how sweet their friendship is. Yes, that age old “my arrow points to you forever, now let’s kiss” kind of friendship we all know and platonically cherish.

 

Fortunately, for the sake of sanity, gay Twitter is still a thing, and everyone over there is oscillating between “did Selena Gomez just out herself as bi??” and feeling totally gaslit by the heteronormative media reporting on this “fun friendship romp.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

And sure, okay, we don’t technically know who’s dating who in this world until anything is explicitly said. Gals actually CAN be pals!

But…as long as the world keeps making assumptions about pairs of male and female humans who like, breathe in the same general direction or make eye contact deemed “flirtatious” simply for lasting either more or less than one second, it seems totally fair to at least raise an eyebrow at two ladies kissing and promising each other forever.

And besides, we totally ship it.

