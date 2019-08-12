'Drunk Taylor' Swift Got Lit With Our Favorite LGBTQ Celebs

Spot her jamming out with Hayley Kiyoko to "You Need to Calm Down!"

Taylor Swift isn't calming down any time soon.

Last weekend in Los Angeles, the superstar "threw a party to celebrate with the people who made the Me! & YNTCD videos," she posted on Instagram. She recently won the Icon Award at this weekend's Teen Choice Awards and was nominated for 10 MTV Music Awards for the two new tracks.

"We had so much fun that 'Drunk Taylor' is trending on Twitter. CHEERS."

Videos of Swift drunkenly singing along to her latest gay ally anthem "You Need To Calm Down" were shared by some of the celebrities in attendance, which included "I Wish" singer Hayley Kiyoko, RuPaul's Drag Race star Akeria C. Davenport, Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie, and Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox.

Twitter quickly turned clips of Drunk Taylor into a meme:

More Drunk Taylor please!