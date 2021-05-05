Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Sexual Fluidity & Falling in Love With Women

"Have I fallen in love with a girl before? Yes," the Grammy-nominated singer said in a recent interview.

Grammy-nominated singer Bebe Rexha is opening up about her sexual fluidity and how she has dated — and fallen in love with — women in the past.

In a recent interview with Gay Times magazine, the "Baby, I'm Jealous" and "In the Name of Love" singer talks about feeling a special connection with her many queer fans, especially since she herself is also member of the LGBTQ+ community, and how although she is in a relationship with a man right now, she has dated and fallen in love with women in the past.

"What I believe about sexuality is this: it’s a scale," she told Gay Times. "Have I gone out with girls before? Yes. Have I dated girls? Yes, I have. And famous ones, but I’m not naming them. Even though people would be living for it – no!"

She continued:

"Have I fallen in love with a girl before? Yes, but right now, I’m in a relationship with a guy."

This isn't the first time Rexha has spoken candidly about her sexuality. In a 2020 interview with Health, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter publicly came out as fluid when reflecting on the backlash she faced for being a part of Rita Ora's controversial 2018 single "Girls," which many thought fetishized and marginalized queer women.

"You shouldn’t just come at me because I look like I’m a girly girl and be like, 'How dare you make fun of lesbians or bi girls?' You don’t know what my background is or what I’ve done or who I’ve made love to or what I consider myself," Rexha said when asked about why she never apologized for being a part of the track alongside Charli XCX and Cardi B.

"I try to keep one thing personal to me. But I consider myself fluid," she continued. "Until I find 'the one,' I can’t just say what I am. I just want to find someone I love and who loves me — and I don’t care if that’s a boy or a girl."