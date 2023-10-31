Scroll To Top
Music

Christina Aguilera Thrilled Fans By Dressing As Cher For Halloween

Christina Aguilera Thrilled Fans By Dressing As Cher For Halloween

(L) Cher and (R) Christina Aguilera
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock; Fred Duval/Shutterstock

The pop star shared photos of her looks honoring the "legendary queen Cher."

Christna Aguilera turned back time for Halloween!

The pop star made queer fans’ whole year when she dressed up as her Burlesque co-star and legendary diva Cher for a Halloween photoshoot.

The legendary pop singers starred opposite each other in the 2010 campy cult-favorite about a small town girl named Ali (Aguilera) who moves to Los Angeles to follow her dreams and winds up working in a burlesque show run by Tess (Cher).

In a fitting tribute to the Goddess of Pop, Aguilera posted a video on Instagram on Monday, October 30 that showed off her Cher-inspired costume as she lip synced to lines from Burlesque with the caption, “Tess & Ali 4EVER.” She’s rocking Cher’s iconic voluminous black curls and donned a skin-tight black leather corset, a chain and leather halter, and fishnet stockings—a look that is nearly identical to the one Cher wore during her 1992 Love Hurts tour.

Aguilera followed up the video with a carousel of photos featuring her wearing the iconic costume as well as a slinky black dress and a polkadot jumpsuit. “On my favorite day of the year it's only right to turn back time and tribute the OG trailblazerCher,” Aguilera wrote in the caption to her post. “Cher's message through her music and style has left a permanent mark on the world and to this day, I still can't believe I had the opportunity to work with such a legend! No one could ever fill the shoes of the great & powerful Cher. The love and respect I have for you is endless.”

Fans went crazy for the looks, with one writing, “ICON paying homage to a LEGEND. QUEEENS” while others commented, “No this is IT” and “an icon honoring a legend… truly inspiring.”

Next the “What a Girl Wants” singer posted a blooper reel from the photoshoot set to Cher’s 1989 hit “If I Could Turn Back Time” along with the caption, “Honoring the LEGENDARY QUEEN Cher.”

Cher has worn so many unforgettable looks over the decades she’s been a pop star that we hope Aguilera makes this an annual tradition and picks a different Cher look to be inspired by every Halloween!

