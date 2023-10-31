Christina Aguilera Thrilled Fans By Dressing As Cher For Halloween

Christna Aguilera turned back time for Halloween!

The pop star made queer fans’ whole year when she dressed up as her Burlesque co-star and legendary diva Cher for a Halloween photoshoot.

The legendary pop singers starred opposite each other in the 2010 campy cult-favorite about a small town girl named Ali (Aguilera) who moves to Los Angeles to follow her dreams and winds up working in a burlesque show run by Tess (Cher).

In a fitting tribute to the Goddess of Pop, Aguilera posted a video on Instagram on Monday, October 30 that showed off her Cher-inspired costume as she lip synced to lines from Burlesque with the caption, “Tess & Ali 4EVER.” She’s rocking Cher’s iconic voluminous black curls and donned a skin-tight black leather corset, a chain and leather halter, and fishnet stockings—a look that is nearly identical to the one Cher wore during her 1992 Love Hurts tour.