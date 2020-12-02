RHOC Cast Member Braunwyn Windham-Burke Comes Out As Lesbian

"...it took me personally 42 years to be comfortable enough in my own skin to say that."

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke has publicly come out as a lesbian.

In a recent interview with GLAAD, the 43-year-old Bravo star, who joined the long-running reality TV franchise during its 14th season back in 2019 and who has seven kids with husband Sean Burke, opened up about her sexuality, and her journey to self-acceptance.

"I’m still getting used to it...I knew I was attracted to women. I always have been...I got married very young and I never thought about it. So to be 42...I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I was supposed to be," Braunwyn told GLAAD. "So for me to be living completely authentically and say, 'I’m a lesbian. That was who I have always been.' This isn’t something that is new 'cause that I think is what a lot of people will think. 'Oh, suddenly you’re one.' No, I’ve always known it. But it took me personally 42 years to be comfortable enough in my own skin to say that."

The reality TV personality also took to her Instagram account to commemorate the special moment in her life.

"It feels so good to finally be living my truth. I am a lesbian," she wrote. "At 43 years old, I’ve finally been able to accept this part of myself and I’ve realized there are no rules about when someone should come out. This is my time."

Braunwyn also told GLAAD that although she will still be married to her husband and raise their kids together, she is happily in a relationship wioth another woman. "Honestly, we are in uncharted territory. I don’t have a role model for this. I don’t have anyone to go to for answers. So right now, we’re just doing our own way. You know, Sean and I are still married. I plan on staying married...We’re raising the kids together. He’s my best friend. He knows the girl I’m dating; her name is Kris...I mean, we go to parties together! She came over the other night, hung out with the family, had dinner with us. I mean, it’s only as weird as you make it."

"Hopefully, when this comes out, there’s gonna be other people that say, 'Oh hey, I can relate to this!' or 'Hey, thank you!' and that will make it better."

Congrats on coming out and living your truth, Braunwyn!

Watch Braunwyn Windham-Burke's full coming-out interview with GLAAD below!