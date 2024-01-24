Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Angelica Ross posts and deletes an update about her sexuality

Angelica Ross
Miss Ross loves to keep us on our toes.

Angelica Ross may have decided to retire from Hollywood but she’s still keeping fans intrigued.

In a recent, now deleted post on Threads, the activist and former actor opened up about her evolving sexuality announcing that the era of her dating men had come to an end.

“It has taken a while, but WHEW, I think I’m completely healed from the stronghold my attraction to men had on me,” she wrote in the post. “And now I am not just attracted to masculine centered women, I am attracted to beautiful, strong, confident, capable women. Women with swagger tho are [flaming heart and 100 emoji].

She followed up this statement with a photo of two of her friends, one femme presenting and one more masc presenting. “These are pictures of my friends below. Love how they compliment each other,” Ross concluded.

Since deleting this post Ross updated again, seemingly having second thoughts about sharing her previous update.

“Can’t be getting too TOO personal on here [laughing emoji],” wrote Ross.

Recent months have seen a lot of changes in Ross’s life. Back in September, she shared that had decided to leave Hollywood citing racism in the industry as the cause.

“For the folks who haven’t put it together yet, I’m ‘leaving Hollywood,’” she wrote on X at the time. “There are multiple articles that will be coming out detailing this. So I suggest you and your faves play nice, cuz I’ma Black trans woman with nothing to lose. Candy was born from my body. IYKYK. IYDYD.”

She also cited mistreatment by Emma Roberts, her American Horror Story co-star who Ross alleged misgendered her and made fun of her voice. Ross later shared that Roberts had privately apologized to her.

“Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally. I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform,” she wrote on X.

While Ross has not shared more about what this new phase in her life means in terms of her identity, we celebrate her and wish her nothing but peace, happiness, and love.

While Ross has not shared more about what this new phase in her life means in term of her identity, we celebrate her and wish her nothing but peace, happiness, and love.

Latest Stories

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

