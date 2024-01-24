Angelica Ross posts and deletes an update about her sexuality

Angelica Ross may have decided to retire from Hollywood but she’s still keeping fans intrigued.

In a recent, now deleted post on Threads, the activist and former actor opened up about her evolving sexuality announcing that the era of her dating men had come to an end.

“It has taken a while, but WHEW, I think I’m completely healed from the stronghold my attraction to men had on me,” she wrote in the post. “And now I am not just attracted to masculine centered women, I am attracted to beautiful, strong, confident, capable women. Women with swagger tho are [flaming heart and 100 emoji].

She followed up this statement with a photo of two of her friends, one femme presenting and one more masc presenting. “These are pictures of my friends below. Love how they compliment each other,” Ross concluded. Since deleting this post Ross updated again, seemingly having second thoughts about sharing her previous update. “Can’t be getting too TOO personal on here [laughing emoji],” wrote Ross.