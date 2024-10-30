Aubrey Plaza's EPIC clapback to Tony Hinchcliffe's racist Puerto Rico joke

Aubrey Plaza has never been one to mince words, and she's certainly not going to start now.

The Agatha All Along actress is infamous for her wry delivery and acerbic wit, which were on full display at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards on Tuesday night. Plaza was there to present WNBA player A'ja Wilson as one of this year's Innovator Award recipients, but had to take a moment to address comments made at a rally for Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump last week.

The comment was a joke (in the most liberal sense of the word) made by conservative comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. Hinchcliffe said at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally, “I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico."

The outcries about Hinchcliffe's "joke" being unabashedly racist have been swift and numerous, and now include the public ire of Aubrey Plaza.



"I just wanted to very quickly respond to the racist joke that was made at that Trump rally about Puerto Rico, where most of my family is from. Thankfully, my sweet abuelita wasn't here to hear that disgusting remark," Plaza said on stage at the Innovator Awards. Plaza wanted to share what her grandmother would have thought had she been around to experience Hinchcliffe's horrible remark. "But if she was alive today," she continued, " I think she would say, 'Tony Hinchcliffe, go fuck yourself."


