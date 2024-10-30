Scroll To Top
Aubrey Plaza's EPIC clapback to Tony Hinchcliffe's racist Puerto Rico joke

A diptych of actress Aubrey Plaza at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards and stand up comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden.
Courtesy of Taylor Hill/GettyImages and ANGELA WEISS/GettyImages

Wow! If Aubrey Plaza ever hated me this much, I'd simply change careers, assume a new identity, and never show my racist face again! Mentioning that just in case Tony Hinchcliffe is looking for suggestions on what to do next.

@politebotanist

Aubrey Plaza has never been one to mince words, and she's certainly not going to start now.

The Agatha All Along actress is infamous for her wry delivery and acerbic wit, which were on full display at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards on Tuesday night. Plaza was there to present WNBA player A'ja Wilson as one of this year's Innovator Award recipients, but had to take a moment to address comments made at a rally for Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump last week.

The comment was a joke (in the most liberal sense of the word) made by conservative comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. Hinchcliffe said at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally, “I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico."

The outcries about Hinchcliffe's "joke" being unabashedly racist have been swift and numerous, and now include the public ire of Aubrey Plaza.

“I just wanted to very quickly respond to the racist joke that was made at that Trump rally about Puerto Rico, where most of my family is from. Thankfully, my sweet abuelita wasn’t here to hear that disgusting remark,” Plaza said on stage at the Innovator Awards.

Plaza wanted to share what her grandmother would have thought had she been around to experience Hinchcliffe's horrible remark. “But if she was alive today," she continued, " I think she would say, ‘Tony Hinchcliffe, go fuck yourself."

Plaza was explicit in her stance, ending her statement by saying, "And yes, the Wall Street Journal can quote me on that.”

Much like her abuela before her, Plaza is a very wise woman, and we couldn't share their sentiment more!

CelebritiesPolitics
agatha all alongaja wilsonaubrey plazainnovator awardspoliticspuerto ricotony hinchcliffewall street journalwsj magazine innovator awards
Latest Stories

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

