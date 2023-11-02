Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Actor Brandon Flynn Strips Down For New Steamy Calvin Klein Ad

Brandon Flynn
James Brodribb/Calvin Klein; Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

The 13 Reasons Why star is showing off his Christmas package in new ad campaign.

Actor Brandon Flynn is showing off his toned physique in Calviin Klein’s new ad campaign and we couldn’t be happier about it.

The 30-year-old star made our collective jaws drop earlier this year when he posed for the brand’s Pride campaign and their fall denim collection. Now he’s done it again for their holiday ad campaign and the photos are just as mouth watering.

The series of photos features Flynn modeling Calvin Klein sweaters and shirts, but our favorite images show him wearing jeans with no shirt and another where he’s stripped down to a pair of burgundy boxer briefs that leave little to the imagination.

Shot by James Brodribb, Flynn stars in the campaign for the holiday collection alongside model and influencer Hailer Bieber.

Brandon Flynn

James Brodribb/Calvin Klien

“Our 2023 holiday campaign is part of our ongoing approach to increasing brand impact and to building desire around our core products. Featuring long-term brand ambassadors Hailey Bieber and Brandon Flynn, the distinctive creative treatment was crafted to cut through and to excite consumers around our seasonal essentials,” said Jonathan Bottomley, executive vice president and global chief marketing officer of Calvin Klein, in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily.

Flynn has been acting since 2016, but his career really took off when he starred as Ryan Peters on True Detective and Justin Foley in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. Since then he’s gone on to star in movies like the 2022 Hellraiser reboot and Ryan Murphy’s Ratched miniseries. Next you can catch the up-and-coming star in the new AppleTV+ series Manhunt.

CelebritiesEntertainmentFashion
13 reasons whyad campaignbrandon flynncalvin kleinholidayholiday collection
