Actor Brandon Flynn is showing off his toned physique in Calviin Klein’s new ad campaign and we couldn’t be happier about it.

The 30-year-old star made our collective jaws drop earlier this year when he posed for the brand’s Pride campaign and their fall denim collection. Now he’s done it again for their holiday ad campaign and the photos are just as mouth watering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Flynn's fan ◡̈⃝︎❤︎ (@brandon_love_flynn) The series of photos features Flynn modeling Calvin Klein sweaters and shirts, but our favorite images show him wearing jeans with no shirt and another where he’s stripped down to a pair of burgundy boxer briefs that leave little to the imagination. Shot by James Brodribb, Flynn stars in the campaign for the holiday collection alongside model and influencer Hailer Bieber.