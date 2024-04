We don’t usually agree with the frequently transphobic former tennis star Martina Navratilova, but today, we’re questioning that position because she just did a brilliant job clapping back at Caitlyn Jenner.

Jenner, much like Navratilova, believes that trans women shouldn’t be allowed in women’s sports, and both women are part of the LGBTQ+ community, but their political views couldn’t be more different. Jenner has sadly hitched her wagon to Trump and the MAGA crowd, while Navratilova is a Democrat and Joe Biden stan.

This stark difference became glaringly obvious over the weekend when Jenner got on her soapbox and repeated far-right talking points about the White House celebrating Trans Day of Visibility.

Because Republicans are awful and don’t seem to be able to go a single day without hating the LGBTQ+ community, conservatives spent the weekend complaining about Biden honoring the holiday. Right-wing politicians and pundits were also enraged that the annual coincided with Easter this year — something that couldn’t be helped since Trans Day of Visibly is celebrated on March 31 every year, while Easter falls on a different date each year.

But Jenner clearly doesn’t understand how holidays work because she took to x (formerly Twitter) to voice her ridiculous opinion.

“I am absolutely disgusted that Joe Biden has declared the most Holy of Holy days - a self proclaimed devout Catholic - as Transgender Day of Visibility. The only thing you should be declaring on this day is ‘HE is Risen’.





"Both women are part of the LGBTQ+ community, and both hold the transphobic belief that trans women have a place in women's sports,Jenner clearly has no empathy for the trans community — to which she belongs. Solidarity? Who's that? Being wealthy and a Republican seems to have erased her knowledge that she is, in fact, a trans woman. Then Navratilova read Jenner for filth, and it was truly a thing to behold. "So says a divorcee….6 children with 3 different wives and it's the left that is destroying the family? Got it… what a pathetic hypocrite," she wrote on X.

So says a divorcee….6 children with 3 different wives and it’s the left that is destroying the family? Got it… what a pathetic hypocrite — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 1, 2024 We’re actually cheering for Navratilova today; what is happening?! Much like every Republican ever, Jenner refused to admit her hypocrisy. “Last time I checked @Martina I raised one of the most successful families in the world, with the most amazing women - their mothers - by my side,” she posted. “You’re the hypocrite. You support dems that want men in women’s sport, ruining Title IX. Don’t ever come after my family! Tasteless!!!”