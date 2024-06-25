Andrew Scott & Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'Fleabag' reunion at the Eras Tour has us SCREAMING

One of the most endearing things about Taylor Swift's seemingly never-ending Eras Tour has undoubtedly been all the celebrities who show up to just let loose and have a good time along with everyone else. And now Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott are the ones taking center stage.

The former Fleabag stars were among the attendees at Sunday's London show at Wembley Stadium, and were captured singing and dancing and having an absolute banger of a time.

See on Instagram There was also this adorable moment where they were seen rushing for the VIP tent as soon as "Style" started playing.

Waller-Bridge and Scott hanging out at the concert was particularly meaningful to Fleabag fans who were forever bummed out by the way the series ended (spoiler alert: Fleabag and Hot Priest or whatever his character's name technically is do not get a happily ever after). So to some, this was a way to imagine a different world in which everything worked out for their beloved train wreck characters.