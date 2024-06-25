Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Andrew Scott & Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag reunion at the Eras Tour has us SCREAMING

Andrew Scott and Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

The alternate ending fans deserve!

rachelkiley

One of the most endearing things about Taylor Swift's seemingly never-ending Eras Tour has undoubtedly been all the celebrities who show up to just let loose and have a good time along with everyone else. And now Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott are the ones taking center stage.

The former Fleabag stars were among the attendees at Sunday's London show at Wembley Stadium, and were captured singing and dancing and having an absolute banger of a time.

There was also this adorable moment where they were seen rushing for the VIP tent as soon as "Style" started playing.

Waller-Bridge and Scott hanging out at the concert was particularly meaningful to Fleabag fans who were forever bummed out by the way the series ended (spoiler alert: Fleabag and Hot Priest or whatever his character's name technically is do not get a happily ever after). So to some, this was a way to imagine a different world in which everything worked out for their beloved train wreck characters.

The two actors weren't the only celebs present at that particular show. Sophie Turner, Gracie Abrams, Cate Blanchett, Jon Bon Jovi, and Sir Paul McCartney were also among those spotted in attendance.

Swift is continuing through Europe for the remainder of the summer before returning to the United States and Canada for a handful of final shows — assuming the tour doesn't get extended once again. Either way, we're sure to be treated to more celebrity sightings along the way.

CelebritiesTVEntertainment
andrew scotteras tourfleabagphoebe waller-bridgetaylor swift
author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

