Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Drag Race's Kameron Michaels Soft Launches New Boyfriend In IG Post

'Drag Race's Kameron Michaels Soft Launches New Boyfriend In IG Post

Kameron Michaels sitting with his new boyfriend.
@kameronmichaels/Instagram

The Drag Race runner up surprised fans by posting an adorable photo him with his new mystery guy on Instagram.

Drag Race season 10 star Kameron Michaels just revealed a new mystery boyfriend and we’re dying to know who it is!

After nearly a year-long absence from social media, Michales began posting again recently before announcing his mysterious new beau in his Instagram stories today.

The Tennessee native posted a photo with the words "Happy Anniversary" emblazoned on top, which features Michaels cozying up with his new boyfriend, who’s hugging him, while they sit on a hay bale next to pumpkins with what looks like a carnival in the background. Sadly for fans who were hoping to get a glimpse of Michaels' new man, his face is covered by an orange heart emoji. And if the photos wasn't adorable enough already, the pair are both wearing plaid flannel shirts with the sleeves rolled up, black jeans and matching sneakers.

Aww!

Kameron Michaels sitting on a hay bale with his new boyfriend.

Screenshot via Instagram

Michaels catapulted to fame in 2018 when he became the runner-up in season 10 of Drag Race behind winner Aquaria. He then went on to star in the Drag Race Live! Las Vegas show and became a regular cast member on the spin-off show RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Review.

It was there that the 37-year-old fan favorite met and began dating fellow cast member André Hurtado who passed away last year. After Hurtado’s death, Michaels left social media in December 2022 and even deleted all of his photos showing himself in drag from his social media.

After this 10-month absence, Michaels posted a TikTok video last week where he talked about his new ADHD diagnosis and the positive change medication has made in his life. "This diagnosis has changed my life," he said. "I feel like I'm reintroducing myself because I'm meeting myself for the first time. I'm excited to be back and excited to share some things that have gone on in my life."

Even though Michaels has yet to say who his new guy is, we’re excited that he seems happy and feels comfortable sharing his life with his fans again!

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesTVInstagramDragQueens
Kameron MichaelsDrag RaceRuPaul's Drag Racedrag race liverupaul’s drag race: vegas reviewmystery boyfriendInstagraminstagram story
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Banner Image OneOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

42 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Jade Jolie
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 40 Stars Came Out In 2023

All 16 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked
TV
Badge
gallery

All 16 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Read Full Bio