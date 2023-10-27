'Drag Race's Kameron Michaels Soft Launches New Boyfriend In IG Post

Drag Race season 10 star Kameron Michaels just revealed a new mystery boyfriend and we’re dying to know who it is!

After nearly a year-long absence from social media, Michales began posting again recently before announcing his mysterious new beau in his Instagram stories today.

The Tennessee native posted a photo with the words "Happy Anniversary" emblazoned on top, which features Michaels cozying up with his new boyfriend, who’s hugging him, while they sit on a hay bale next to pumpkins with what looks like a carnival in the background. Sadly for fans who were hoping to get a glimpse of Michaels' new man, his face is covered by an orange heart emoji. And if the photos wasn't adorable enough already, the pair are both wearing plaid flannel shirts with the sleeves rolled up, black jeans and matching sneakers.

Aww!