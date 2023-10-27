Drag Race's Kameron Michaels Soft Launches New Boyfriend In IG Post
The Drag Race runner up surprised fans by posting an adorable photo him with his new mystery guy on Instagram.
Drag Race season 10 star Kameron Michaels just revealed a new mystery boyfriend and we’re dying to know who it is!
After nearly a year-long absence from social media, Michales began posting again recently before announcing his mysterious new beau in his Instagram stories today.
The Tennessee native posted a photo with the words "Happy Anniversary" emblazoned on top, which features Michaels cozying up with his new boyfriend, who’s hugging him, while they sit on a hay bale next to pumpkins with what looks like a carnival in the background. Sadly for fans who were hoping to get a glimpse of Michaels' new man, his face is covered by an orange heart emoji. And if the photos wasn't adorable enough already, the pair are both wearing plaid flannel shirts with the sleeves rolled up, black jeans and matching sneakers.
Aww!
Screenshot via Instagram
Michaels catapulted to fame in 2018 when he became the runner-up in season 10 of Drag Race behind winner Aquaria. He then went on to star in the Drag Race Live! Las Vegas show and became a regular cast member on the spin-off show RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Review.
It was there that the 37-year-old fan favorite met and began dating fellow cast member André Hurtado who passed away last year. After Hurtado’s death, Michaels left social media in December 2022 and even deleted all of his photos showing himself in drag from his social media.
After this 10-month absence, Michaels posted a TikTok video last week where he talked about his new ADHD diagnosis and the positive change medication has made in his life. "This diagnosis has changed my life," he said. "I feel like I'm reintroducing myself because I'm meeting myself for the first time. I'm excited to be back and excited to share some things that have gone on in my life."
Even though Michaels has yet to say who his new guy is, we’re excited that he seems happy and feels comfortable sharing his life with his fans again!