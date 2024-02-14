Scroll To Top
Saltburn's Barry Keoghan is the ONLY Valentine's Day date that we need

'Saltburn's Barry Keoghan is the ONLY Valentine's Day date that we need

Barry Keoghan in Bumble ad
Courtesy of Bumble

Shouldn't it be a crime to be this sexy?!

@andrewjstillman

Just when we thought Barry Keoghan couldn’t get any sexier, he went and proved we should never underestimate him. Ever.

The Saltburnstar has received a lot of well-deserved attention ever since the release of the movie, where Keoghan plays Oliver Quick, an Oxford student who becomes fixated and obsessed with the rich and popular Felix Catton, played by the illustrious Jacob Elordi.

We’ll leave out most of the spoilers and plot for now, but you should definitely check it out, if for nothing else than the scene that shocked the world.

Keoghan is more than aware of our thirst for him ever since (and even before, if we’re being honest) the film’s release. He’s capitalizing on that thirst just in time for Valentine’s Day with the dating app Bumble just to make sure that little thirst of ours doesn’t go anywhere.

Becoming our Valentine’s Day card, Koeghan is seen posing in his underwear with the simple caption “Happy Valentine’s Day. Love, Bumble.”

Koeghan also posted one of the images on his Instagram page captioned “From us, to you” and proceeded to set his comments on fire. Fans said anything from “saving this for when I’m ovulating” to “texted you the address to my grave,” and needless to say, we’re totally here for this.

In regard to the ads, Koeghan said in a statement, “Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love in all its forms and I wanted to team up with Bumble this year to have some fun with that message. We all need to learn to love ourselves and each other a bit more!”

As much fun as it is to fantasize over the actor, the current dating rumors revolving around him and actress/singer Sabrina Carpenter may put a damper on anyone’s attempt to actually get his attention, but we can still dream.

Scroll through for more pictures of Keoghan in this Bumble ad, as well as some hilarious reactions to it!

Barry Keoghan in Bumble ad

Courtesy of Bumble

Barry Keoghan in Bumble ad

Courtesy of Bumble

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

