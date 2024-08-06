Stormy Daniels' is having the BEST day ever for these two EPIC reasons & we're slow-clapping

Stormy Daniels is having the best day ever!

Not only was she nominated for an award for her role as host of the gay reality show For the Love of DILFS, but today, the Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trump's criminal sentencing will proceed as planned.

After years of trying to get justice and spending two days on the witness stand testifying against Trump in his hush-money trial, the former adult film star must be celebrating the fact that the former president may finally be held accountable for his crimes.

On Monday, the Supreme Court rejected Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's bid to postpone Trump's sentencing on the 34 felony counts he was convicted of until after the presidential election in November and to lift the gag order.

Even the ultra-conservative members of the bench didn't go for it!

While there are a lot of factors that went into Trump being convicted and on the precipice of being sentenced in September, Daniels' witty and snarky testimony was not only a blast to watch as she tore down Trump, but it also likely hurt the defense's case. From making fun of his terrible, but mercifully short, skills in the bedroom to saying that “Nobody would ever want to publicly say" that they had sex with Trump, Daniels' quick witted answers slayed us.

But reveling in the "Orange turd's" (as Daniels called Trump) downfall isn't the only thing Daniels is likely celebrating today. She was also nominated for the American Reality Television Awards for her job as host of the gay dating show For the Love of DILFs, where young hotties try to find the right Daddy. The steamy and very entertaining show is full of sexy men and genuinely heartfelt moments between the cast and Daniels, who acts as host and mentor.