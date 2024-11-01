Stormy Daniels honored with 'Woman of Power' award by Salem witches, blessed be!

Stormy Daniels isn’t just a badass adult film legend, author, and provocateur; she’s also a witch!

On Halloween night, Daniels was given an award by practicing witches in Salem, Mass. who were gathered for their annual “magic circle” ceremony where they honor loved ones who have passed.

The event was part of the Festival of the Dead, which explores “death’s macabre customs, heretical histories and strange rituals,” awarded Daniels — who allegedly had an unfulfilling affair with former President Donald Trump and whose testimony took center stage in his trial that led to 34 felony convictions — the first annual Salem Witch’s Woman of Power award, which celebrates a person’s strength, intuition, and magic.

“A lot of people know Stormy for being a porn star and fighting against Trump in court,” Christian Day, one of the organizers of the event and a warlock, told the Boston Globe. “But a lot of people don’t know that she is a practicing witch, and that she is someone who stands out as a woman of power.”