Stormy Daniels honored with 'Woman of Power' award by Salem witches, blessed be!

Stormy Daniels received the Salem Witch’s Woman of Power award
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

The reality TV host and constant thorn in Trump's side is finally getting the accolades she deserves.

Stormy Daniels isn’t just a badass adult film legend, author, and provocateur; she’s also a witch!

On Halloween night, Daniels was given an award by practicing witches in Salem, Mass. who were gathered for their annual “magic circle” ceremony where they honor loved ones who have passed.

The event was part of the Festival of the Dead, which explores “death’s macabre customs, heretical histories and strange rituals,” awarded Daniels — who allegedly had an unfulfilling affair with former President Donald Trump and whose testimony took center stage in his trial that led to 34 felony convictions — the first annual Salem Witch’s Woman of Power award, which celebrates a person’s strength, intuition, and magic.

“A lot of people know Stormy for being a porn star and fighting against Trump in court,” Christian Day, one of the organizers of the event and a warlock, told the Boston Globe. “But a lot of people don’t know that she is a practicing witch, and that she is someone who stands out as a woman of power.”

Daniels revealed that she has been a practicing witch since she was a kid, saying that she “can’t find the words to explain emotionally how big this is to me.”

The 45-year-old host of For the Love of DILFs talked about her experiences with the justice system in her acceptance speech. “I was put on the stand two years ago and someone said I was unfit to testify because I was a witch. I was honest, I was telling the truth and I was persecuted,” she explained. “To me this award should inspire others to speak up and not be silenced.”

Daniels went on to tell the Globe that what she’s been through feels eerily similar to what happened to women during the Salem Witch Trials. “No one understands what the last six years have been like for me,” Daniels said. “Everyone else gets to turn off the TV and forget about politics, which has reached this next-level, dark insanity. I don’t get that opportunity. I’m living in an RV because I can’t go home. The persecution those witches felt hundreds of years ago feels very familiar to me.”

The last few years haven’t always been kind to Daniels, who has been slut shamed by Trump’s lawyers, the media, and random people on the internet, much like the women who were persecuted during the same time period that inspired the Scarlet Letter.

We would love to see Stormy finally get her flowers!

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

