Trace Lysette shares funny stories & annoyances about her dating life

Monica superstar Trace Lysette was featured as the latest guest on Katya’s interview series with Grindr, Who’s the A**hole?, with new episodes dropping every week on YouTube.

During their interview, Katya and Lysette talked about their own experiences dating guys who are fully aware that they are drag queens (in Katya’s case) or trans women (in Lysette’s case). “Sometimes, once they know that you are one of the girls, it’s like any kind of politeness is just out the window,” the Monica star explained. “They just go for whatever!”

Katya agreed, adding that there’s just no chivalry in the dating scene when it comes to these men. Lysette recalled one interaction with a guy who just straight-up asked her, “‘How’s your head game?’” As Katya started crying from laughing so hard, Lysette went on with even more jokes: “[It’s] trash, by the way. My head game’s trash. You can get me head!”