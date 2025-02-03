Search form

Scroll To Top
Interviews

Troye Sivan says he's 'inspired by sex' for steamy upcoming album (exclusive)

Troye Sivan says he's 'inspired by sex' for steamy upcoming album (exclusive)

Troye Sivan says he's 'inspired by sex' for steamy upcoming album (exclusive)

The Grammy nominee is hitting the studio and ready to give fans what they want.

rickycornish

Troye Sivan is still feeling the rush.

After performing on an iconic and very sweaty tour with Charli xcx last year, Sivan is hitting the studio and channeling even more sexy energy on his upcoming album.

"I am really inspired by sex. We're going into the studio tomorrow, literally! I feel so proud to be a gay man [and] to be a queer man today more than ever," Sivan tells PRIDE.

Sivan is also well aware of his powerful representation as an out and proud queer artist in the music industry, which is very much needed during these troubling times.

"[There's an] unbelievable showing of resilience and strength. I think we have to look out for each other and have each other's backs at the moment."

Right by Sivan's side during his rise to success is powerhouse songwriter Leland, who's also hitting career heights by writing songs for multiple A-list artists and composing original music for RuPaul's Drag Race.

"It's incredibly special. We definitely don't take it for granted and we feel like we're just getting started. I wrote the upcoming Rusical, which I'm very excited about, but we were on tour while it was being filmed. I was working remotely, honey," Leland says.

Fans can keep up with Troye Sivan and Leland on Instagram. To see the full interview at the 2025 Grammy Awards, check out the video at the top of the page.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsVideoGrammyAwardsViralLifestyleEntertainmentLGBTQ+MusicTroyeSivanCelebrities
celebritiesentertainmentgaygay sexgrammy awardsgrammysinterviewslgbtmusicpridesextroye sivanvideoviral
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

famous gay actors in history: 15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Golden Age of Hollywood stars you probably didn't know were LGBTQ+

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio