Troye Sivan says he's 'inspired by sex' for steamy upcoming album (exclusive)

Troye Sivan is still feeling the rush.

After performing on an iconic and very sweaty tour with Charli xcx last year, Sivan is hitting the studio and channeling even more sexy energy on his upcoming album.

"I am really inspired by sex. We're going into the studio tomorrow, literally! I feel so proud to be a gay man [and] to be a queer man today more than ever," Sivan tells PRIDE.

Sivan is also well aware of his powerful representation as an out and proud queer artist in the music industry, which is very much needed during these troubling times.

"[There's an] unbelievable showing of resilience and strength. I think we have to look out for each other and have each other's backs at the moment."

Right by Sivan's side during his rise to success is powerhouse songwriter Leland, who's also hitting career heights by writing songs for multiple A-list artists and composing original music for RuPaul's Drag Race.

"It's incredibly special. We definitely don't take it for granted and we feel like we're just getting started. I wrote the upcoming Rusical, which I'm very excited about, but we were on tour while it was being filmed. I was working remotely, honey," Leland says.

To see the full interview at the 2025 Grammy Awards, check out the video at the top of the page.