Troye Sivan & Ross Lynch Are Flirting Back And Forth On TikTok

Troye Sivan has recently blessed us all with his latest album release, Something To Give Each Other, which has already hit number one on the Australian airwaves he calls his home.

The album takes a look at love, both requited and unrequited, at the start and at the end, and everything in between. It’s an honest look into what it’s like to be in love, especially as a gay man, and it knows how to appreciate life’s highs and lows.

Although Sivan himself doesn’t have a public beau, some recent back-and-forth flirtation between him and fellow actor/singer Ross Lynch, Sivan's love interest in the "One of Your Girls" music video. Needless to say, this flirting between them has us living!

Lynch, who starred in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, dated fellow costar Jaz Sinclair after they met on set back in 2018. The status of their relationship is currently unknown, and we’re wondering if Lynch and Sivan might have a little something going on instead.

The TikTok flirting started a day or so ago when Lynch posted a “duet” with Sivan on his TikTok, where Sivan’s “One of Your Girls” plays in the background and the split screen shows Lynch jumping around and Sivan watching him with wide eyes over a caption noting that Lynch is “available to shoot.” The song also eludes to what it’s like to be a gay man with a crush on a straight man, particularly when the straight man gives you a call when he’s lonely.

The flirtation continued when Sivan subsequently posted a video on his own TikTok captioned “@ross_lynch say what u want and I’ll keep it a secret.” In the video, Sivan dresses in drag and first beckons a shirtless Lynch over, whispers something in his ear “that’s not words,” pushes him away, and tells him to “get out of here.”

@troyesivan @ross_lynch say what u want and I’ll keep it a secret

As of now, this is all we know about the potentially budding relationship blossoming right before our eyes, and we are here for any collaboration or dating that may happen henceforth.