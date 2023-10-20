Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Troye Sivan & Ross Lynch Are Flirting Back And Forth On TikTok

Troye Sivan & Ross Lynch Are Flirting Back And Forth On TikTok

Troye Sivan and Ross Lynch in “One of Your Girls”
YouTube

We're not totally sure what's happening yet, but we're totally here for it either way.

Troye Sivan has recently blessed us all with his latest album release, Something To Give Each Other, which has already hit number one on the Australian airwaves he calls his home.

The album takes a look at love, both requited and unrequited, at the start and at the end, and everything in between. It’s an honest look into what it’s like to be in love, especially as a gay man, and it knows how to appreciate life’s highs and lows.

Although Sivan himself doesn’t have a public beau, some recent back-and-forth flirtation between him and fellow actor/singer Ross Lynch, Sivan's love interest in the "One of Your Girls" music video. Needless to say, this flirting between them has us living!

Lynch, who starred in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, dated fellow costar Jaz Sinclair after they met on set back in 2018. The status of their relationship is currently unknown, and we’re wondering if Lynch and Sivan might have a little something going on instead.

The TikTok flirting started a day or so ago when Lynch posted a “duet” with Sivan on his TikTok, where Sivan’s “One of Your Girls” plays in the background and the split screen shows Lynch jumping around and Sivan watching him with wide eyes over a caption noting that Lynch is “available to shoot.” The song also eludes to what it’s like to be a gay man with a crush on a straight man, particularly when the straight man gives you a call when he’s lonely.

The flirtation continued when Sivan subsequently posted a video on his own TikTok captioned “@ross_lynch say what u want and I’ll keep it a secret.” In the video, Sivan dresses in drag and first beckons a shirtless Lynch over, whispers something in his ear “that’s not words,” pushes him away, and tells him to “get out of here.”

@troyesivan

@ross_lynch say what u want and I’ll keep it a secret

As of now, this is all we know about the potentially budding relationship blossoming right before our eyes, and we are here for any collaboration or dating that may happen henceforth.

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesMusic
ross lynchsomething to give each othertroye sivan
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Banner Image OneOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Trace Lenhoff
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

41 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Jade Jolie
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 40 Stars Came Out In 2023

All 16 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked
TV
Badge
gallery

All 16 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Latest Stories