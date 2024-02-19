Vanessa Williams to take on iconic role of Miranda Priestly in 'The Devil Wears Prada' musical

Vanessa Williams, renowned for her portrayal of the formidable Wilhelmina Slater in the beloved TV series Ugly Betty, is set to step back into the shoes of a villain as she takes over the iconic role of Miranda Priestly in Elton John’s stage adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada.

The announcement came on Monday, with the production unveiling Williams as the lead for the West End rendition of the show, which boasts a score composed by John.

In a playful Instagram post, Williams teased her followers with a video of herself striding down the imaginary corridors of Runway magazine, clutching "The Book," before settling into Priestly's commanding desk.

"Yes...it's me," she captioned the clip, urging fans to secure their tickets with a characteristic flair.