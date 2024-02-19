Vanessa Williams to take on iconic role of Miranda Priestly in 'The Devil Wears Prada' musical
She's channeling her inner Wilhelmina Slater to make all of our dreams come true.
Vanessa Williams, renowned for her portrayal of the formidable Wilhelmina Slater in the beloved TV series Ugly Betty, is set to step back into the shoes of a villain as she takes over the iconic role of Miranda Priestly in Elton John’s stage adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada.
The announcement came on Monday, with the production unveiling Williams as the lead for the West End rendition of the show, which boasts a score composed by John.
In a playful Instagram post, Williams teased her followers with a video of herself striding down the imaginary corridors of Runway magazine, clutching "The Book," before settling into Priestly's commanding desk.
"Yes...it's me," she captioned the clip, urging fans to secure their tickets with a characteristic flair.
Williams is taking over the role from Meryl Streep, who originated it in the 2006 blockbuster that inspired the musical adaptation. The original film is also inspired by Lauren Weisberger’s novel of the same name which is thought to fictionalize her time working for Vogue’s Anna Wintour.
The stage production marks Williams' return to the realm of cutthroat editorial leadership following her acclaimed tenure as Wilhelmina Slater in Ugly Betty, a role that garnered her three Emmy nominations during the show's run from 2006 to 2010.
Beyond her television success, the multi-talented Williams boasts an illustrious stage career, including a Tony nomination for her performance in Into The Woods, alongside credits in productions like Kiss of the Spider Woman, Sondheim on Sondheim, and Show Boat.
The Devil Wears Prada stage musical is set to debut in October 2024 at London's Dominion Theatre, promising audiences an exhilarating journey into the glamorous yet treacherous world of high fashion.