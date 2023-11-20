Release The Sapphic Cut Of 'The Marvels', You Cowards

Did Disney really cut yet another minuscule queer moment from the latest Marvel movie? Here we go again!

Ever since Captain Marvel first hit theaters in 2019, there have been some fans who rabidly ship Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), despite the latter not even appearing in the film.

Both Larson and Thompson have expressed support for it over the years, fueling the flames and leaving fans eagerly awaiting a moment when the two might actually have a scene together. Sure, nobody really thought Disney would allow any sort of romantic entanglement between the two, and even when we found out Valkyrie would have a cameo in The Marvels, the most anyone really hoped for was a little bit of flirting.

But according to @CanWeGetSomeToast, one of several plot points that was cut from the recently released film was a short confirmation that Captain Marvel and Valkyrie had a thing in the past.

“Captain Marvel and Valkyrie were explicitly together in the past (cut quote: ‘we work better as friends’) but Disney are cowards,” the scoop account claimed.

While we don’t have confirmation of this being the case yet, it’s certainly in line with how Disney has treated small queer moments in the MCU in the past. In fact, its hard to keep track of how many of these little pieces have been cut from canon across the board, not to mention just for Thompson’s character alone.