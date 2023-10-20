Troye Sivan's Hookups With Straight Guys Inspired 'One Of Your Girls'

Troye Sivan opened up recently about the encounters he’s had with straight men that led him to write the song “One of Your Girls” from his new album Something to Give Each Other.

On Monday the 28-year-old went on the Zach Sang Show to talk about his newly released album and admitted to having a few hookups with straight men that left him feeling “empty.”

“And I always thought it was really hot,” Sivan admitted. “I started to go into my own head, like, why is that hot? Is this internalized homophobia where I’m like, this person 100 percent would have scared me in high school and now they’re showing me attention—is that what I’m feeling and responding to? Why is this such a fantasy kind of thing?”

His highly anticipated third studio album Something to Give Each Other dropped on October 13 along with a full-length music video for the song “One Of Your Girls.” The lyrics for the song make it clear that Sivan is talking about crushing on straight guys who want to keep him a secret, “Say what you want, and I’ll keep it a secret. You get the key to my heart, and I need it,” he sings. The “Rush” singer said that one of the hardest things about these encounters was that ultimately it couldn’t be anything real. “When I followed through a few times there was this sort of empty feeling afterwards with these particular guys because there was a limit to what it could be,” he explained. Sivan became frustrated with being manipulated by straight men who treated him like a dirty little secret, “I felt as though it was like, you would do all of this talking, talking, talking and then do whatever and then still like, but ‘Whoa bro I’m not gay.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay girl, whatever. That’s fine.’”