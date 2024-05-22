Scroll To Top
Sex

Spice up your summer with The Pride Store's hot intimacy essentials

Turn up the heat and sweat this summer with The Pride Store’s spicy intimacy essentials
Courtesy The Pride Store

Turn up the heat this summer with The Pride Store's sizzling selection of spicy intimacy essentials, guaranteed to make your nights unforgettable.

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Summer is here, and with it comes the promise of long, hot days and sultry, spicy nights. As the temperature rises, so does the opportunity to explore new heights of pleasure and intimacy. The Pride Store is your ultimate destination for sizzling, summer-ready intimate essentials designed to turn up the heat and make your nights unforgettable. Here are our top 10 product recommendations to ensure your summer is as steamy as the weather.

Explore spicy summer essentials at The Pride Store this month and receive 15% off your order with promo code “PRIDE” (valid 5/1 - 5/31) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.

THE HANDY - ORIGINAL THE HANDY MASTURBATOR

Elevate your solo play or play with a partner using The Handy automatic masturbator. Perfect for those hot summer nights when you want to indulge in pure pleasure, this device synchronizes perfectly with both standard and VR videos, making your fantasies come alive. Its sleek Scandinavian design combines the latest technology and high-quality materials to deliver an unparalleled interactive experience, making it a must-have for anyone looking to take their satisfaction to the next level.

Y-LOVE - LUCIEN COCK RING

The Y-Love Lucien Cock Ring is your ticket to intensified pleasure, whether you're flying solo or sharing the heat with a partner. With its main body rowing and end swaying, this cock ring offers 10+10 vibration modes that provide a unique and thrilling sensation. The residual vibrations in the ring add an extra layer of excitement, ensuring every moment is electrifying.

CALEXOTICS - BOUNDLESS™ BED RESTRAINT

Get ready to be tied up in ecstasy with the Boundless™ Bed Restraint from CalExotics. This sturdy set includes wrist and ankle cuffs with velcro-style closures for ultimate comfort and security. The adjustable securing straps fit under any mattress, making it the perfect addition for couples looking to explore BDSM fantasies. Let your wildest desires run free as you surrender to the heat of the moment.

CALEXOTICS - NIPPLE PLAY® SILVER BEADED NIPPLE CLAMPS

Add a touch of exotic allure to your summer nights with the Nipple Play® Silver Beaded Nipple Clamps from CalExotics. These adjustable clamps are designed for both beginners and experienced users, offering the perfect balance of pleasure and pain. Enhance your erotic play by using them on sensitive areas, turning up the intensity and the pleasure with every touch.

CALEXOTICS - BOUNDLESS™ WRIST CUFFS

For those nights when you just want to give in, the Boundless™ Wrist Cuffs by CalExotics are here to ensure you stay right where you want to be. These flexible wrist cuffs can be bound together or attached to other surfaces, providing maximum restraint with minimal discomfort. The detachable clasps allow for endless possibilities, keeping your summer adventures as exciting as possible.

THE KINK SHOP - THE ORIGINAL TAZZAPPER

Spice up your summer evenings with a jolt of excitement using The Original Tazzapper from The Kink Shop. This device delivers a concentrated static shock at the point of contact, adding an intimidating yet thrilling element to your play. Its impressive spark and sound will heighten anticipation and arousal, ensuring a summer full of electrifying experiences.

CALEXOTICS - COLT® ANAL TRAINER KIT™

Prepare yourself for intense pleasure with the COLT® Anal Trainer Kit™ from CalExotics. This kit includes three graduated anal plugs designed for comfortable and effective stretching. Made from high-quality, phthalate-free PVC, these plugs are perfect for those looking to expand their horizons and delve into the exhilarating world of anal play. Start your regimen this summer and experience new levels of ecstasy.

CALEXOTICS - SILICONE BALL SPREADER™

Extend your pleasure with the Silicone Ball Spreader™ from CalExotics. This minimalist, discreet erection enhancer is soft, stretchy, and designed to provide triple support, enhancing your sensual experiences. Wear it during foreplay or intimacy for increased pleasure and satisfaction, ensuring your summer nights are filled with prolonged ecstasy.

THE KINK SHOP - RAINBOW METALLIC FLOGGER

Celebrate Pride Month with flair using the Rainbow Metallic Flogger from The Kink Shop. Combining black suede and metallic strands, this flogger offers a striking contrast between pain and pleasure. Its easy-to-use design ensures that every strike adds to the excitement, making it a perfect accessory for your summer play sessions.

CALEXOTICS - F* SAUCE STRAWBERRY FLAVORED WATER-BASED PERSONAL LUBRICANT

Indulge in the sweet, summery flavor of CalExotics’ F* Sauce Strawberry Flavored Water-Based Lubricant. This premium formula is infused with natural, edible flavoring and offers a light warming effect to enhance your oral experiences. Its super-slick texture, moisturizing properties, and pH-friendly composition make it a delightful addition to your intimate moments, leaving your skin soft and kissably smooth.

As the sun sets and the nights grow longer, let The Pride Store’s selection of spicy intimacy essentials guide you through a summer of unforgettable experiences. Whether you’re exploring solo pleasures or sharing intimate moments with a partner, our top picks are designed to ignite passion and keep the heat going all season long. Embrace the summer vibes, and let your desires run wild with The Pride Store’s finest offerings.

SHOP THE PRIDE STORE NOW:

SexLifestyleSummerShopping
analanal sexball spreadercalexoticscock ringfloggerintimacylubenipple clampsnsfwthe handy masturbatorwrist cuffsthe pride store
author avatar

Nic Austin

Branded Content Editor

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

Read Full Bio