Scroll To Top
Sports

Boxer Imane Khelif sues JK Rowling and Elon Musk for calling her a man while the internet CHEERS

Boxer Imane Khelif sues JK Rowling and Elon Musk for calling her a man while the internet CHEERS​

Elon Musk and JK Rowling are named in a lawsuit brought forward by Olympic boxer Imane Khelif
ProPhoto1234/Shutterstock; Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock; Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

The internet is CACKLING over the possibility that the Olympic gold medal winner could take down Musk and Rowling!

Winning a medal at the Olympics is the pinnacle of athletic achievement, but what should have been a triumphant moment for Algerian boxer Imane Khelif after she won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics was soured by bad-faith barbs from famous billionaires claiming that she was secretly a man or transgender.

But in an effort to fight back against the overwhelming tide of transphobia, Khelif has filed a legal complaint against infamous TERFs J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk, who led the charge in spreading the rumor that the cisgender female boxer was born a man.

You play stupid games; you win stupid prizes!

Last Friday, both Musk and Rowling — who are known for being vocal anti-trans bigots — were named in a criminal complaint filed with a special unit in the Paris Prosecutor's Office that specializes in stopping online hate speech over alleged "acts of aggravated cyber harassment" against the newly crowned boxing champ, Variety reported.

While they were the most vocal, other celebrities and political figures also jumped on the hate-filled bandwagon, including former President Donald Trump, YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul, and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The lawsuit was filed against Musk's social media company X (formerly Twitter), meaning that under French law it was technically filed against unknown persons, giving the protection "latitude to be able to investigate against all people," Khelif's lawyer Nabil Boudi said.

However, the complaint still names Musk, and Rowling and Boudi told Variety that Trump's hateful posts about Khelif would likely be part of the investigation as well. "Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution," he said.

Watching Trump be named in yet another criminal prosecution would truly make our year!

Despite the hate she received, the non-bigoted side of the internet has been in Khelif's corner, jumping for joy at the thought that billionaires who have made it their life's mission to attack trans people may finally have to pay for their hate.

"Please make her sell Harry Potter to WB over this. I just want her to crawl back into her mold hole and never come out,"one person wrote in a post on X referencing Rowling, while another person posted, "Logan Paul was reportedly named in Imane Khelif's cyberbullying lawsuit alongside Elon Musk and JK Rowling. By the end of this I hope she owns part of PRIME, Tesla, and Harry Potter."

Khelif faced a maelstrom of online hate and ridicule after the International Boxing Association—a now-banned governing body that has claimed boxers failed unspecified eligibility tests that the International Olympic Committee calls "so flawed that it's impossible to engage with it"—said she didn't meet the eligibility criteria to compete in women's boxing.

"The whole process is flawed," International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams told the AP News. "From the conception of the test, to how the test was shared with us, to how the tests have become public, is so flawed that it's impossible to engage with it."

This seems to be part of a growing trend where anti-LGBTQ+ conservatives are so lost in the sauce that not only are they slinging hate at the transgender community who doesn't deserve it but are also lashing out at cisgender people by claiming they're trans if they don't meet their very narrow definition of gender.

Wealthy celebrities and politicians have been able to spew hate online for far too long; maybe an Olympian coming after their pocketbooks will finally teach them a lesson.

Keep scrolling for the most hilarious reactions to Imane Khelif suing Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling!

From Your Site Articles
SportsTransCelebritiesOlympics
donald trumpanti-lgbtq+boxingelon muskimane khelifjk rowlinglawsuitlogan paulolympic boxingolympicsolympics 2024paris olympicsparis olympics 2024
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio