Boxer Imane Khelif sues JK Rowling and Elon Musk for calling her a man while the internet CHEERS​

Winning a medal at the Olympics is the pinnacle of athletic achievement, but what should have been a triumphant moment for Algerian boxer Imane Khelif after she won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics was soured by bad-faith barbs from famous billionaires claiming that she was secretly a man or transgender.

But in an effort to fight back against the overwhelming tide of transphobia, Khelif has filed a legal complaint against infamous TERFs J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk, who led the charge in spreading the rumor that the cisgender female boxer was born a man.

You play stupid games; you win stupid prizes!

Last Friday, both Musk and Rowling — who are known for being vocal anti-trans bigots — were named in a criminal complaint filed with a special unit in the Paris Prosecutor's Office that specializes in stopping online hate speech over alleged "acts of aggravated cyber harassment" against the newly crowned boxing champ, Variety reported.

While they were the most vocal, other celebrities and political figures also jumped on the hate-filled bandwagon, including former President Donald Trump, YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul, and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The lawsuit was filed against Musk's social media company X (formerly Twitter), meaning that under French law it was technically filed against unknown persons, giving the protection "latitude to be able to investigate against all people," Khelif's lawyer Nabil Boudi said. However, the complaint still names Musk, and Rowling and Boudi told Variety that Trump's hateful posts about Khelif would likely be part of the investigation as well. "Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution," he said. Watching Trump be named in yet another criminal prosecution would truly make our year!

Despite the hate she received, the non-bigoted side of the internet has been in Khelif's corner, jumping for joy at the thought that billionaires who have made it their life's mission to attack trans people may finally have to pay for their hate. "Please make her sell Harry Potter to WB over this. I just want her to crawl back into her mold hole and never come out,"one person wrote in a post on X referencing Rowling, while another person posted, "Logan Paul was reportedly named in Imane Khelif's cyberbullying lawsuit alongside Elon Musk and JK Rowling. By the end of this I hope she owns part of PRIME, Tesla, and Harry Potter."