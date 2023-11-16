Big Brother UK’s current season is coming to a close, but before we find out who’s taking home the big prize, one more housemate is moving out. And fans are confident it’s one of the members of the queer love triangle that’s been tugging at viewers’ heartstrings all season.

Host AJ Odudu shocked the remaining housemates and viewers alike during Tuesday’s episode with the announcement that there would be a final departure announced ahead of Friday’s finale episode.

Viewers were asked to cast their vote as to which of the remaining six—Jordan, Henry, Matty, Yinrun, Olivia, or Noky—would get the axe. But although voting closed ahead of Wednesday’s episode, the show pulled another fast one and put the reveal off until Thursday night.

Despite that, the live stream of the house following the aftershow, Big Brother: Late & Live, seemed to give a pretty big clue as to the results, as one cast member was notably missing from the house—Matty.

The speculation seemed to be confirmed by Olivia, who referenced Matty leaving on the live feed.